Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fees for residential and commercial construction in Bedford County will have new rates effective July 1, the first overhaul to building permit rates in 20 years.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 Monday, with Supervisor Charla Bansley opposed, to enact the rate changes.

The residential permit for single-family homes and additions are each set to go from 12 cents per square foot to 18 cents per square foot and from 5 cents per square foot to 15 cents per square foot for residential alterations. Residential permit fees of $25 for electrical and plumbing/heating, air and ventilation each will double to $50.

For commercial permits, alterations will increase from 15 cents per square foot to 20 cents per square foot.

A tiered system for re-inspection fees also will go into effect. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, said the overhaul to permit fees is the first since 2003.

On the residential side, a re-inspection fee of up to $25 for a first offense would be charged if a wrong address is given for an inspection by county building staff, work is not ready when the inspection is requested and/or premises are inaccessible. A second offense is $50, a third is $100 and reoccurring after that is $150. On the commercial side, the first offense is up to $25; the second is $100; the third is $200 and reoccurring is $300.

New fees also include starting a job without a permit for residential and commercial construction at a rate two times the permit fee with a maximum of $2,500 for residential and $10,000 for commercial. A refund processing fee also will go into effect for permits withdrawn by applicants: $25 for any permit pulled with no staff review, $50 for those with review and 20% of the fee it is issued and withdrawn with a minimum charge of $25.

Sam Falwell, a Forest resident, said during a public hearing on the rate increases he would like to see the county government stay within its means and it’s easier to raise fees than seek efficiencies. Falwell also raised concerns with the re-inspection fees.

“We would only assess these in the most egregious of circumstances,” Will Goodwin, the county’s chief building official, said to supervisors.

Those re-inspection fees would not be normal corrections on a construction build, Goodwin said.

“It’s when a job is not ready, we’ve been locked out, something like that,” Goodwin said, adding of the fees: “It would be several eyes looking at it to make sure it was appropriate.”

Mitchell urges residents and businesses to make sure sites are ready for inspection during county staff visits.

“Obviously, if we make an error as well we’re not going to charge a fee for that,” Mitchell said.

Goodwin said the building staff is all about educating homeowners on making sure their home is code-compliant.

“It’s mainly geared toward the professional contractors who should know how the job should be done,” Goodwin told supervisors. “We consider it a partnership with the builders to build a code-compliant home.”

Supervisor Bob Davis said he feels some of the commercial fines going into effect could be more expensive.

“I think you guys are well within the bounds of reasonableness,” Davis said.

The county staff performed just more than 3,300 re-inspections in 2022, Mitchell recently told the board. If the re-inspection fee was in place in 2022 it would have generated more than $83,000, he said.

The rate changes will increase revenue for services offered by the county’s division of building, which will differ from year to year based on the number of permits, re-inspections, refund requests and cases where work is started with permits, according to Mitchell.

Increased building permit fees are projected to result in additional revenues of $187,500 in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget that begins July 1, according to the county.

Supervisor Tommy Scott said all county departments should address citizens with respect and ask, “how can I walk you through this?”

“I’d just like to see us to keep that attitude,” Scott said.