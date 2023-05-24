BEDFORD — No annexation.

Those two words have adorned signs in areas on the outskirts of the town of Bedford for several weeks, a campaign of opposition many residents have to expanding the town’s boundary lines as part of a reversion agreement that changed Bedford from a city to a town in July 2013.

That outcry boiled over at Bedford Town Council's meeting Tuesday as a crowd overflowed the meeting room. Roughly a dozen residents protested the Phase II boundary adjustments that will fold in a number of areas of Bedford County land into the town limits, among those a stretch of Forest Road, the Town and Country subdivision and the North Hills neighborhood near Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital.

Following an emotional public comments session, council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance that annexes the county areas into the town limits effective July 1, a measure that according to town officials will bring in 800 to 1,000 new residents. Councilor Bruce Hartwick voted in opposition, drawing applause for a decision he said is the most important he has made on council and one he prayed over.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller, among those who will be annexed into the town, said he was told years ago when the city reverted to a town there was nothing residents could do to halt the settlement agreement voluntarily made by then-city and county officials.

“Tonight, you seven can stop it. Or was the statement I heard 10 years ago true — there’s nothing the citizens can do about this,” Miller said.

The sheriff said 99% of those affected by the annexation oppose it and the agreement states the boundary adjustment is not mandatory. He said the Phase I area that folded into the town a decade ago has seen little to no business activity and questioned why the Phase II move is necessary.

“Tell us — what is good management with our money? How many red flags do you need to stop this?” Miller told council. “If you can show us what you have done with Phase I and how you maxed it out, I would have a different opinion.”

Many residents are struggling to make ends meet and will be negatively affected by paying 28 cents of town real estate tax per $100 of assessed value on top of 41 cents of the county tax rate, according to Miller and other speakers.

“This vote, if you vote to do this, devastates them and it devastates the working class of this county, is what it does. What we can’t wrap our heads around is if you know your community is hurting why would you go for more, to inflict more pain, to inflict more hurt, more worry and more taxes on your neighbors?” Miller said. “If you vote for this, what you are telling us is: we are government and we know what’s best for you. Really? If you pass this, you are telling us it’s greed over your neighbor.”

Tammy Parker, the District 7 member of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, said the county has had changes in circumstances financially, including areas of debt service for the recently opened Liberty Middle School and solid waste disposal, since the reversion agreement became effective. She said the council has an avenue to not go through with the second phase of boundary adjustments.

Judy Hylton, a retired county resident on fixed income, said if annexed she will pay at least $2,000 in added taxes per year and believes it serves no purpose.

“We are being held hostages because of poor financial management of this town over the years,” Hylton said. “Now we have to bail out the town knowing that 99% of the residents said no to annexation.”

John Ketwig, a retired Bedford resident also affected, blasted the increase in taxes.

“This thing stinks to high heaven. This is highway robbery,” Ketwig said. “If you vote yes, don’t say ‘yes,’ say — ‘stick 'em up’ — because that’s what it amounts to.”

A few other residents said they couldn’t afford the extra expense, one calling the added taxation “tyranny” and the reversion “a horrible deal.”

Forest Road resident David Hardey, speaking on behalf of his parents, retired teachers and senior citizens who will have an 87% increase in taxes, asked council how they would feel if he showed up at their door demanding an extra $1,400 from each of them.

“I’m asking you do the honorable thing and vote this down,” Hardey said. “My parents were here way before this thing went down, this agreement from city to town. Honor them.”

Ed Miller, a Daleville resident who owns land on Forest Road, said no one in America should have to choose between paying for their medication and taxes, imploring council to “consider the people.”

Bedford town resident Cindy Gunnoe was the only speaker in favor of the boundary adjustment, pointing out that since reversion most of her tax dollars have gone to the county — not staying in town to pay for the town’s needs.

“I’m very sorry that your taxes are going to get raised … basically we are all set up as pawns in this annexation game that was set up with the whole reversion agreement and that’s an unfortunate situation,” Gunnoe said.

Councilors Robert Carson and Hartwick each said they have lost sleep over the decision.

“When I took this seat, it was not about hurting anyone, it was about helping everyone I could,” Carson said.

Carson said some people have cussed him out in anger rather having a conversation and he feels the situation could have been avoided if better dialogue and discussion had gone into a process that was outlined years ago.

“We’re not trying to do anything underhanded or illegal. I have prayed and have asked God to help me make the right decision,” Carson said. “However this goes, I certainly hope some of you will do some soul searching because we did not deserve the cussings we got. If you’re going to hate me when this is over, however it goes, you go ahead because I have already … felt the hate. For all of you who did that — I forgive you. I know where you are coming from.”

Councilor Darren Shoen added: “The bottom line is I was elected by the current residents of this town, and I have to do what is best for the current residents of this town and there’s no question this is.”

Under the reversion agreement the county and town each received things that were mutually agreed on and two government bodies signed off on it, Councilor Stacey Hailey said.

“We didn’t create this wheel,” Hailey said of the current council while addressing the backlash: “We’re all grown adults. We all have to live together in this community.”

Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley was the only member of the former city council serving when the reversion agreement was reached and went into effect. He said city leaders more than a decade ago got word that lawmakers in Richmond didn’t want small independent cities such as Bedford at the time and the late Lacey Putney, a high-ranking state legislator at the time, planted the seed for reversion talks between city and county officials.

“It is not anything the council came up with. We did not brainstorm it, not a bolt of lightning that came out of the sky. It was from Richmond. That’s where it got started,” Stanley said. “We’re taking all the name calling, the daggers, the incoming fire — I get it. I’m fine with that. But I just want you all to know there were two sides to this.”

Councilor Bruce Johannessen said town residents pay $5 million per year to Bedford County in local taxes since the reversion and the town is frugal in how it spends, and residents 65 and older can apply for tax relief under certain conditions.

“We don’t just throw money around and walk away from it,” Johannessen said. “We don’t waste money.”

Mayor Tim Black said the county has benefited tremendously from the reversion deal.

“Three words: voluntary settlement agreement,” Black said. “No one was forced to enter into this agreement.”

Black said $6 million the county receives for a 15-year period that has gone toward schools and $5 million to the county through town residents' taxes would add 11 cents to the county’s real estate tax rate if reversion hadn’t occurred. The town has nothing to do with how that influx in state money and added tax revenue has been handled on the county's and schools' sides, he said.

He further added he has been in talks with developers about hundreds of housing units coming into the town and residential growth is a linchpin for more commercial development as well. The reversion-related growth is part of improving the town’s demographics, Black said.

“It’s a known fact national retailers are not going to look at a community unless you have 10,000 people in it,” Black said.

Black said he’s sorry there is anger and tensions in the community and he respects everyone who spoke on a decision that was not easy.

“This town will be committed to providing you the same level of service to current town residents,” Black told those who will be annexed. “As a taxpayer I know I get value for the 28 cents from the Town of Bedford. I don’t know I am going to get that for the 41 cents from Bedford County.”