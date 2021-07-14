105 apartments approved for former Barker-Jennings building

The former Barker-Jennings building, a striking five-story structure on Campbell Avenue, built in 1919, is slated to be developed into 105 apartments, returning the historic building to its original residential use.
Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved its rezoning on Tuesday.
Currently zoned General Business District (B-5), the petitioner, Richmond-based company Rebkee, requested to rezone the 2.25 acres to Urban Commercial District (B-4) to allow the reuse of the existing building as apartments with associated parking.
Located at 1300 Campbell Avenue, the building began its life as the “Martha Washington Dormitory” for the employees of the Jobbers Overall Company, which had a suspender factory nearby, and later was used by Barker-Jennings Corporation, a distributor of automotive, industrial and hardware items, for their wholesale operation.
The building was purchased by VUL in 2010, but remained vacant after the closure of Barker-Jennings and was condemned in 2014 due to building code violations.
Though it has since fallen into disrepair, with a fading façade and a gridwork of broken windows, Amy Seipp, principal engineer with Accupoint Surveying & Design, said its original beauty remains intact.
Seipp represented Rebkee on Tuesday evening before council, and said the company does an "excellent job" saving blighted buildings, and hopes the units will attract young professionals, particularly with its access to nearby Miller Park and an abandoned right-of-way adjacent to the building that could be transformed into a connector to the Lynchburg trail systems.
A "fantastic project" for a building that has otherwise gone into disrepair, Seipp said it would be "brought back to life."
Since the property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located within the Kemper Street Industrial Historic District, Seipp said they will use historic tax credits to aid in the redevelopment.
The submitted concept plan included 108 vehicle spaces and 20 bicycle spaces to serve the proposed apartments. A traffic study was not required for the reuse of the existing building.
A rendering of the project also contained community and fitness spaces, as well as a pool and beautification of the surrounding lot.
This isn’t the first time the building has been approved for apartments; Lynchburg City Council approved a conditional use permit for 107 apartments in January 2010. The petition came from Jennings Dorm LLC, formed by a team of Richmond developers, but the project eventually stalled and the CUP was allowed to expire.
Similarly, councilmembers were supportive of the project on Tuesday night.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson remembered the beauty of the building from its Barker-Jennings days, and said this proposed development is a great opportunity for the area.
"I'm glad to see this kind of revitalization," he said.
He was echoed by Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who said the building has become an eyesore after sitting vacant for so many years, and he was glad to hear about the development. He said these improvements will help to upgrade the neighborhood — another blighted property being renovated in the city.
Rebkee, the developer, is leading other similar projects in the area, such as the 50-unit apartment complex proposed for the former Grace Lodge that was approved by council in 2019.