105 apartments approved for former Barker-Jennings building

The former Barker-Jennings building, a striking five-story structure on Campbell Avenue, built in 1919, is slated to be developed into 105 apartments, returning the historic building to its original residential use.

Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved its rezoning on Tuesday.

Currently zoned General Business District (B-5), the petitioner, Richmond-based company Rebkee, requested to rezone the 2.25 acres to Urban Commercial District (B-4) to allow the reuse of the existing building as apartments with associated parking.

Located at 1300 Campbell Avenue, the building began its life as the “Martha Washington Dormitory” for the employees of the Jobbers Overall Company, which had a suspender factory nearby, and later was used by Barker-Jennings Corporation, a distributor of automotive, industrial and hardware items, for their wholesale operation.

The building was purchased by VUL in 2010, but remained vacant after the closure of Barker-Jennings and was condemned in 2014 due to building code violations.

Though it has since fallen into disrepair, with a fading façade and a gridwork of broken windows, Amy Seipp, principal engineer with Accupoint Surveying & Design, said its original beauty remains intact.