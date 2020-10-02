'A great opportunity': Plan for CVTC property formally launched, public urged to give input

The new website includes virtual tours, maps, technical documents and geographical exercises with feedback opportunities to help guide local officials in redevelopment ideas.

The process to close CVTC and several other training centers in Virginia began eight years ago. The center, which for many years was Amherst County’s largest employer, had an estimated impact of just more than 1,630 jobs, $53.6 million in labor income and $87.1 million in overall economic activity while generating $3 million in state and local tax revenue annually, according to a 2013 study.

Lucas said the alliance, Amherst County officials and other stakeholders envision the site’s future to provide a premier location that attracts capital investment and expands the region’s urban hub.

“The plan is the beginning of a long march toward actual redevelopment and is the directive that will guide policymakers, developers and stakeholders toward the preferred future of the site,” Lucas said, adding: “We want to identify the highest and best use of the site.”