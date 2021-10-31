 Skip to main content
A guide to voting in Tuesday's local and state races

Registered Virginia voters may cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2021 general election. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Offices on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates and some local offices, varying by locality and election district.

Voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification, which can include: a valid Virginia driver’s license, any photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments, any photo ID issued by the United States such as a valid passport, tribal ID, an employer-issued photo ID or a student photo ID.

The candidates listed below are those who will appear on voters’ ballots and does not include write-in candidates.

State Races

Governor

Terry McAuliffe (Democrat)

Glenn Youngkin (Republican)

Princess Blanding (Liberation)

Lieutenant Governor

Hala Ayala (Democrat)

Winsome Sears (Republican)

Attorney General

Mark Herring (Democrat)

Jason Miyares (Republican)

House of Delegates

District 22

Gregory Eaton (Democrat)

Kathy Byron (Republican)

Sarah Jerose (Libertarian)

District 23

Natalie Short (Democrat)

Wendell Walker (Republican)

District 24

Sam Soghor (Democrat)

Ronnie Campbell (Republican)

District 59

Benjamin Moses (Democrat)

Matt Fariss (Republican)

Louis Scicli (Independent)

Amherst County

School Board At-Large

Melissa “Leecy” Fink

Abby J. Thompson

School Board, District 2

David E. Emmert

Dawn N. Justice

School Board, District 5

Eric J. Orasi

Board of Supervisors, District 2

R.A. “Tony” Robertson

Claudia Tucker

Board of Supervisors, District 5

M. Drew Wade

Appomattox County

Board of Supervisors, Courthouse District

Alvin R. “A.R.” Evans Jr.

Samuel E. Carter

School Board, Courthouse District

Greg A. Smith

School Board, Falling River District

Roger Brandon Stough

Board of Supervisors, Piney Mountain District

Alfred L. “Al” Jones III

School Board, Piney Mountain District

Bobby K. Waddell

Bedford County

Board of Supervisors, District 2

Edgar R. Tuck

School Board, District 2

Jason W. Johnson

Board of Supervisors, District 3

Charla Faye Bansley

Board of Supervisors, District 4

John R. Sharp

School Board, District 4

Marcus S. Hill

Campbell County

Board of Supervisors, Brookneal District

Charlie G. A. Watts, II

School Board, Brookneal District

Scott A. Miller

Board of Supervisors, Rustburg District

Jon R. Hardie

School Board, Rustburg District

David W. Phillips

Board of Supervisors, Timberlake District

Denise Seay “D.D” Gillett

Justin Carwile

School Board, Timberlake District

Ann M. Parker

Jenn Fitzgerald

Lynchburg

Commissioner of Revenue

Mitchell W. Nuckles

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Bethany A. Harrison

Sheriff

Donald T. Sloan

Treasurer

Robert L. Bailey Jr.

Nelson County

Board of Supervisors, Central District

Ernie Q. Reed

Pamela C. Brice

Board of Supervisors, East District

Jesse N. Rutherford

Board of Supervisors, North District

Mary S. Cunningham

T. D. “Tommy” Harvey

School Board, North District

Janet M. Turner-Giles

Voters may find their polling place location, which candidates will be appearing on their ballot and other information at vote.virginia.gov. Voters also may call (800) 552-9745 and select option (1) for additional information.

For more information, visit:

State Department of Elections: http://www.elections.virginia.gov/

Lynchburg Registrar: http://www.lynchburgva.gov/registrars-office

Bedford County Registrar: https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/departments/voter-information-3600

Campbell County Registrar: http://www.campbellcountyva.gov/297/Registrar-and-Voter-Information

Appomattox County Registrar: https://www.appomattoxcountyva.gov/your-government/departments/voter-registrar

Amherst County Registrar: https://www.countyofamherst.com/department/index.php?structureid=10

Nelson County Registrar: http://www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/government/registrar/

