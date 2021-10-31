A guide to voting in Tuesday's local and state races

Registered Virginia voters may cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2021 general election. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Offices on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates and some local offices, varying by locality and election district.
Voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification, which can include: a valid Virginia driver’s license, any photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments, any photo ID issued by the United States such as a valid passport, tribal ID, an employer-issued photo ID or a student photo ID.
The candidates listed below are those who will appear on voters’ ballots and does not include write-in candidates.
State Races
Governor
Terry McAuliffe (Democrat)
Glenn Youngkin (Republican)
Princess Blanding (Liberation)
Lieutenant Governor
Hala Ayala (Democrat)
Winsome Sears (Republican)
Attorney General
Mark Herring (Democrat)
Jason Miyares (Republican)
House of Delegates
District 22
Gregory Eaton (Democrat)
Kathy Byron (Republican)
Sarah Jerose (Libertarian)
District 23
Natalie Short (Democrat)
Wendell Walker (Republican)
District 24
Sam Soghor (Democrat)
Ronnie Campbell (Republican)
District 59
Benjamin Moses (Democrat)
Matt Fariss (Republican)
Louis Scicli (Independent)
Amherst County
School Board At-Large
Melissa “Leecy” Fink
Abby J. Thompson
School Board, District 2
David E. Emmert
Dawn N. Justice
School Board, District 5
Eric J. Orasi
Board of Supervisors, District 2
R.A. “Tony” Robertson
Claudia Tucker
Board of Supervisors, District 5
M. Drew Wade
Appomattox County
Board of Supervisors, Courthouse District
Alvin R. “A.R.” Evans Jr.
Samuel E. Carter
School Board, Courthouse District
Greg A. Smith
School Board, Falling River District
Roger Brandon Stough
Board of Supervisors, Piney Mountain District
Alfred L. “Al” Jones III
School Board, Piney Mountain District
Bobby K. Waddell
Bedford County
Board of Supervisors, District 2
Edgar R. Tuck
School Board, District 2
Jason W. Johnson
Board of Supervisors, District 3
Charla Faye Bansley
Board of Supervisors, District 4
John R. Sharp
School Board, District 4
Marcus S. Hill
Campbell County
Board of Supervisors, Brookneal District
Charlie G. A. Watts, II
School Board, Brookneal District
Scott A. Miller
Board of Supervisors, Rustburg District
Jon R. Hardie
School Board, Rustburg District
David W. Phillips
Board of Supervisors, Timberlake District
Denise Seay “D.D” Gillett
Justin Carwile
School Board, Timberlake District
Ann M. Parker
Jenn Fitzgerald
Lynchburg
Commissioner of Revenue
Mitchell W. Nuckles
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Bethany A. Harrison
Sheriff
Donald T. Sloan
Treasurer
Robert L. Bailey Jr.
Nelson County
Board of Supervisors, Central District
Ernie Q. Reed
Pamela C. Brice
Board of Supervisors, East District
Jesse N. Rutherford
Board of Supervisors, North District
Mary S. Cunningham
T. D. “Tommy” Harvey
School Board, North District
Janet M. Turner-Giles
Voters may find their polling place location, which candidates will be appearing on their ballot and other information at vote.virginia.gov. Voters also may call (800) 552-9745 and select option (1) for additional information.
For more information, visit:
State Department of Elections: http://www.elections.virginia.gov/
Lynchburg Registrar: http://www.lynchburgva.gov/registrars-office
Bedford County Registrar: https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/departments/voter-information-3600
Campbell County Registrar: http://www.campbellcountyva.gov/297/Registrar-and-Voter-Information
Appomattox County Registrar: https://www.appomattoxcountyva.gov/your-government/departments/voter-registrar
Amherst County Registrar: https://www.countyofamherst.com/department/index.php?structureid=10
Nelson County Registrar: http://www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/government/registrar/