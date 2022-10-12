After deeper look at numbers, Lynchburg City Council still split on excess revenues

After in-depth presentations during Lynchburg City Council's recent retreat and Tuesday's work session, councilors remain split on what to do with an estimated $66.4 million fund balance left over following fiscal year 2022.

Since last Friday, council has heard presentations from Chris Chmura, founder and CEO of Chmura Economics & Analytics, as well as Donna Witt, the city's chief financial officer.

Chmura's presentation was given during Friday's retreat, followed by an abridged version by Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick on Tuesday. It dove deep into the city's economics when it comes to the job market, inflation, and a potential recession.

According to Chmura's presentation, she concluded the national economy is "slowing, and a recession is highly likely," Patrick said.

Chmura's presentation Lynchburg is already growing slower than the nation overall, which could potentially become worse should a recession eventually hit.

Chmura's presentation came as a precursor to the look at the city's financials by Witt, which helped provide council with a higher perspective of what the nation and state's finances could look like in the coming years before deciding what to do with the excess revenues.

Witt said the excess in fiscal year 2023 revenue projections totals "about $16 million," after the city began fiscal year 2022 with an unassigned general fund balance of $49.8 million and is projected to finish the year with a balance around $66.4 million.

The city's revenue came in for fiscal year 2022 about $14.5 million over projections, while expenditures came in about $7.7 million under projections, Witt said.

About $4.2 million of the city's expenditure savings come from job vacancies, while the remaining roughly $3.5 million comes from operation savings, contingencies and a Blue Ridge Regional Jail stipend.

The $14.5 million excess in fiscal year 2022 revenues comes from several things, but mainly sales tax, meals tax, and personal property tax, all of which bounced back drastically from the city's conservative budgeting ahead of fiscal year 2022.

"All of our economic revenues came in much higher than we expected. When we made our '22 adopted budget projections, the local economy was closed," Witt said Tuesday, referring to business shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The restaurants weren't back open, retail wasn't back open, and it wasn't until the last quarter of fiscal year 2021 that we really saw the economy start to open back up."

The city's sales tax revenue was up $3.2 million; meals tax was up $3.3 million; personal property tax was up $2 million; and the business license tax was up $1.2 million as a result of the boom from the end of fiscal year 2021.

Council adopted a measure for fiscal year 2023 that will place a 75% ratio on the personal property tax, slashing 25% off taxes on motor vehicles. The reason the tax was up $2 million, Witt said, is because of the December 2021 tax collection that came in higher before council adopted the ratio.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who has called the excess revenues a "huge surplus," has pushed to get part of the money back to residents in the form of a rebate, alongside Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi.

In late September, the excess revenues discussion landed on the dais of the finance committee, which is made up of several members of council.

At the time, Helgeson was pushing to give back part of the excess revenue to the citizens, while other councilors were hesitant to make a commitment to any path before seeing the full numbers.

Now, after these in-depth looks, Helgeson doubled down on his push to return money to taxpayers, saying Tuesday, "I think what we can take away from this is that the city is in great shape ... but the citizens are not."

Helgeson criticized other councilors for "raising taxes" in fiscal year 2022 by not voting to equalize the real estate tax rate.

In March 2021, council voted down, 5-2, with Helgeson and Faraldi in the minority, a measure that would have equalized the city’s real estate tax rate, lowering it from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to $1.03 per $100 of assessed value. Equalization means a lower rate would have kept real estate tax revenue flat because it would have been offset by higher property values.

No tax rate was raised by this vote, Witt clarified after being asked by Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder.

Nonetheless, Helgeson claimed the majority's vote to not equalize the rate was "completely, utterly unnecessary."

"Now it's time to say, 'Our citizens are hurting, the city is in great shape, give it back and let's move on,'" Helgeson said.

Faraldi said during Tuesday's meeting he is "very glad I voted the way I did" in March 2021.

"Certainly, I'm very glad I sided on the side of the taxpayer on this one," he said.

"We're seeing increased taxes based off a decision we made to the tune of $14 million in additional revenue. We have the opportunity to offer substantial tax relief and invest in the city," Faraldi said, noting he would just like as many options as possible for the revenue.

City Attorney Matthew Friedman jumped into the conversation on Tuesday to add state code provides language that only allows the city to issue tax rebates specifically on personal property and real estate taxes, which comes out to about $2.5 million.

Witt said in the past, the city has used excess revenues for pay-as-you-go, one-time expenditures, which has been the desire of other councilors such as Vice Mayor Beau Wright and At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy.

"I stand by my vote," Wright said about the March 2021 real estate tax vote, "because I think what we were signaling ... was that we believed in investing in Lynchburg."

Wright would go on to say, "The suggestion that we should slash the real estate tax rate would, based on the city provided, accrue to the benefit of the wealthiest people in town. They would receive a disproportionate amount of the rebate because we're talking about the properties that are the most valuable."

The vice mayor said he would like the city to look at using a part of the excess revenue to pay down its debt load or to prepare for the future as it faces challenges in regards to school buildings.

"We know there are real needs coming down the pike," Wright said.

Tweedy said she wants the city to leverage the funds for workforce development, public safety and potentially infrastructure projects.

Since excess revenues are one-time funds, they cannot be used to address recurring expenses such as salary increases, but Tweedy pointed out they could be used for incentives for public safety departments that are looking to fill vacant positions.

"We want a well-funded public safety area, we want well-funded public services, but are we going to go back to a $1.05 salary adjustment?" Tweedy asked, referring to salaries the city could afford to pay with a lower $1.05 real estate tax rate.

"Are we cutting back our investment now because we only want to use it, the surplus, to benefit the most wealthiest in our community?"

As final numbers from fiscal year 2022 begin to get clearer in the coming weeks, Mayor MaryJane Dolan said she wants to keep all options on the table going into fiscal year 2024 budget discussions, since any actions can't take place with the money until then anyways.

"Everything should be on the table, but I don't think it should be on the table tonight, and I just think it's more appropriate to be discussing during our 2024 budget practice," Dolan said.