After Sunday announcement, Taylor says he will reconsider withdrawing from Lynchburg's finance committee

After announcing Sunday he would no longer serve on the city's finance committee, newly elected At-large Lynchburg City Councilor Larry Taylor told The News & Advance on Monday he has reconsidered that decision.

On Sunday, Taylor posted a letter on his Facebook page addressed to Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed, in which he said he was withdrawing himself from the city's finance committee — which met for the first time Jan. 24 — effective immediately and said he hoped to see Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson appointed to his position.

Helgeson recently was passed over for the city's finance committee, where he served for several terms, most recently as the committee's chair. In January, he was assigned to the city's physical development committee.

In his letter, Taylor wrote, "I do not appreciate the way I was used to promote an accomplishment for our citizens with tax relief by Vice Mayor [Chris] Faraldi. I voted to deliver tax relief for our citizens right away, unlike the Vice Mayor and yourself."

The councilor went on to say, "I support directing our city manager to find savings in the next budget, but I do not support that in the place of the tax relief our citizens need right away."

Taylor was referring to council's Jan. 24 meeting, when the body voted 5-2 to direct city staff to find "creative, effective and legal options" for tax relief associated with the real estate tax rate ahead of the fiscal year 2024 budget discussions, which are scheduled to begin in February.

While Taylor voted to approve this directive, he also voted at that meeting in favor of putting an amended motion on the table that would have had councilors vote on changing the city’s real estate tax rate from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value, effective that night.

That measure failed 3-4, with Taylor, Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns in favor of putting it on the table. The directive toward city staff was then subsequently passed 5-2, with only Helgeson and Misjuns opposing.

In his letter, Taylor said he wanted to "avoid confusion and manipulation by the Vice Mayor."

"I do not want to be associated with playing politics with tax relief any longer when our citizens are being face[d] with high electric bills and inflation," he said.

On Monday, Taylor told The News & Advance he met with Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed and they "have agreed to some adjustments that will be more agreeable to those concerned ..."

He went on to say that it will be a "factor in pulling the community together and minimize polarization of all concerned."

Reed told The News & Advance on Monday she will work to make committee updates within the next two weeks.

Aside from his position on the finance committee, Taylor also serves as the chair of the city's physical development committee.

Faraldi, the finance committee's chair, said Monday afternoon he would like the opportunity to discuss the matter directly with Taylor before responding publicly, and he had reached out to the councilman in multiple ways since his decision.

In his letter, Taylor also raised issue with the committee appointment process, adding, "Jeff [Helgeson] is far more qualified to serve on the finance committee than me. I just do not want to be a part of these games anymore."

When Reed — who as mayor has authority to appoint councilors to the city's two committees, finance and physical development — announced the committee assignments earlier this year, Helgeson said he would serve the taxpayers "wherever they think it’s best ..." but later added, "Normally, you want people with a vast degree of expertise to help the taxpayers, right?"

Helgeson holds multiple degrees and designations in finance, teaches at two local universities, was appointed to the committee by previous non-Republican mayors and has served as the committee’s chair for “quite a long time,” he said in an interview recently.