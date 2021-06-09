Altavista approves $16.2 million fy 2022 budget, contains fourth year of utility rate increases

Also included in the operating budget is about $53,800 for the Spark Innovation Center, the coworking space slated for the old fire station sitting empty beside town hall.

It will house Altavista on Track, the town’s Main Street program, and its Main Street coordinator, and will provide space to support new and existing businesses with the hope of improving and modernizing community resources. It is anticipated to open this fall.

Amie Owens, assistant town manager, said it was a smooth budget process, and the town is excited for its upcoming big, multiyear projects, such as the innovation center and the renovations slated for the old Vista Theatre on Main Street, which the town officially acquired in April.

The fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan totals about $7.7 million, the bulk of which is dedicated to the upcoming water and sewer infrastructure improvements. About $4.7 million of the CIP is going to bond proceeds that will be used for the utility projects.

Among the other projects that stand out, she said, is $124,000 to fund a restroom in English Park. There also is $1 million built into the CIP to begin doing studies and developing plans for the old Vista Theatre project.

