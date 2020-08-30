Altavista council approves renaming park after a Black community leader

An Altavista park is being renamed in honor of a prominent Black community leader from the town's history.
John Moseley moved from Charlotte Court House to work for the Lane Company in 1909. In a matter of years he purchased land, opened a small business and was instrumental in building the African American community in Altavista, establishing a neighborhood still named for him, Moseley Heights.
"He was one shining example of a modern citizen, we should all aspire to be the type of citizen that Moseley was," Mike Hudson, executive director of the Avoca Museum in Altavista said.
Hudson added that some historical records refer to him as "Mosley," while his last name is spelled "Moseley" in other instances.
Town councilman Reggie Bennett drove the push to rename the Avondale Neighborhood Park, located at the intersection of Avondale Drive and 14th Street, just outside of downtown after Moseley.
Last week, town council unanimously voted to rename the park the John Moseley Memorial Park and approve the installation of a pavilion and shade structure.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said now that staff has the green light, he wants to see the 10-by-22-foot shelter installed in the fall. The project cost is estimated to be around $35,000 for both the sunshade and the pavilion. Staff does not yet have a timeline for the official renaming of the park, and is working to get the signage and memorial plaques in hand.
Bennett said it was crucial that the town recognize influential figures from its past, and that along with new signage, a brief history of Moseley's life should accompany the park's new name.
“When the name goes, the remembrance of that individual is no longer in public view," Bennett said. He hopes the renaming will help the town to remember a "pioneer," and honor his memory.
Hudson said Moseley was a key figurehead in the Altavista community — he encouraged other Black families to make their home in Altavista, and provided small business counseling or direct financial assistance to families in need.
"I think we need to remember our past, especially a good man like John Moseley," Bennett said. "He can serve as a model for not only people living now, but for generations to come."
He also helped build and found the First Baptist Church in town, and though the church has now moved locations, the building where it was established eventually became the local school for Black students during segregation.
"I'd even seen accounts where [the Moseleys] opened up their doors to children from broken homes when they needed a safe place to go, just to feel like they could get away from the situation for a little while," Hudson said. "These folks were philanthropists in the truest sense of the word."
Hudson said the renaming was long overdue. His only wish was that the town could have done it sooner.
Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox praised Bennett for leading the charge. He said that, like Moseley, almost everyone who grew up in Altavista has a tie to the Lane Company, just one of the many things that keeps the community close.
"If someone breaks down, bet they don’t walk three minutes without someone stopping to pick them up," Mattox said. "It all started with the relationship Mosley had and the rest of the town had. We aren't a town so much as we are a community."
The renaming and the new pavilion falls in line with town council efforts to revamp neighborhood and community parks in the last several years.
