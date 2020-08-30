Altavista council approves renaming park after a Black community leader

Bennett said it was crucial that the town recognize influential figures from its past, and that along with new signage, a brief history of Moseley's life should accompany the park's new name.

“When the name goes, the remembrance of that individual is no longer in public view," Bennett said. He hopes the renaming will help the town to remember a "pioneer," and honor his memory.

Hudson said Moseley was a key figurehead in the Altavista community — he encouraged other Black families to make their home in Altavista, and provided small business counseling or direct financial assistance to families in need.

"I think we need to remember our past, especially a good man like John Moseley," Bennett said. "He can serve as a model for not only people living now, but for generations to come."

He also helped build and found the First Baptist Church in town, and though the church has now moved locations, the building where it was established eventually became the local school for Black students during segregation.