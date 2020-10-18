Altavista scores $184K grant to secure downtown coworking space

With the recent approval of several grants, the town of Altavista is poised to begin work on an innovation center and coworking space meant to breathe new life into an old fire station that sits empty beside town hall.
In late September, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved an $184,000 grant to support the Altavista innovation, accelerator and coworking space — a center proposed for the heart of downtown, intended to improve and modernize community resources and services though smart technologies and provide space for business development and local entrepreneurs.
Staff imagines a building that will support new and existing business development and expansion, with communal spaces for coworking, technology such as 3-D printers and internet access to meet a growing need for telework.
The old Altavista fire station is slated for renovations in the next several months. Its 5,625-square-foot first floor will be transformed into a dedicated office for Altavista on Track, six private work cubicles, a computer and 3-D printer space, and a small conference room, according to the draft feasibility study.
There will also be an expansion of the first-floor bathrooms, installation of an HVAC system and façade renovations.
Working closely with Altavista on Track, the town's Main Street program, which initially pitched the idea to council in 2019, the town was awarded $25,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for a feasibility study and $100,000 from the USDA Rural Business Enterprise Program to support furnishings and equipment.
The Altavista Town Council built $200,00 into its fiscal year 2021 capital improvement plan for the project.
Currently, the estimate for the first phase of renovations, which includes improvements to the building's first floor and exterior, along with its furnishings and tech, sits at about $401,850.
"It's a space that encourages and invites creativity," said Sharon Williams, the community development director for Altavista. "We don't think there is anything like this unless you were to go to Danville or Lynchburg. For the folks in Altavista, Hurt and Campbell County, it opens up some new doors and possibly even some additional opportunities for our existing industries and students."
She pictures a fluid space with room to collaborate or work independently, conference space for meetings and dedicated offices for businesses who want to make a home downtown.
She called it a grassroots project developed through the drive of Altavista on Track, the economic development authority and council.
"We see this project as a catalyst for downtown revitalization," Williams said. "This will be an economic development opportunity for this region."
Scott Lowman, who sits on the Altavista on Track board and the economic development authority, said it's exciting to see the project moving forward.
With its central location, he hopes the coworking space will garner foot traffic, and provide start up businesses a "place to call home."
He said he has heard excitement in the community about the plans for the building, and is looking forward to "using a building that was underutilized."
"It will put Altavista on the map as being innovative," Lowman said.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale hopes the process will kick off in the next 30 days, and while staff is still formulating the timeline and exact budget, they have meetings with the tobacco commission next week to finalize future plans and seek final approval on the feasibility study.
Williams said staff has received all the necessary funding for the first phase and the building's opening, and estimated project completion in September 2021.
