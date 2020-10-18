Altavista scores $184K grant to secure downtown coworking space

With the recent approval of several grants, the town of Altavista is poised to begin work on an innovation center and coworking space meant to breathe new life into an old fire station that sits empty beside town hall.

In late September, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved an $184,000 grant to support the Altavista innovation, accelerator and coworking space — a center proposed for the heart of downtown, intended to improve and modernize community resources and services though smart technologies and provide space for business development and local entrepreneurs.

Staff imagines a building that will support new and existing business development and expansion, with communal spaces for coworking, technology such as 3-D printers and internet access to meet a growing need for telework.

The old Altavista fire station is slated for renovations in the next several months. Its 5,625-square-foot first floor will be transformed into a dedicated office for Altavista on Track, six private work cubicles, a computer and 3-D printer space, and a small conference room, according to the draft feasibility study.

There will also be an expansion of the first-floor bathrooms, installation of an HVAC system and façade renovations.