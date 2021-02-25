Altavista Town hears proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, contains fourth year of utility rate increases

Altavista Town Council is considering the fourth year of planned utility rate increases, part of a five-year plan for long-term utility improvements for the town.
The proposed utility rate increases are 10% for water and 5% for sewer and would take effect Dec. 1.
Town Council took its first pass at the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday night.
Town Administrator Waverly Coggsdale said much of the operating budget is holding steady, with an about 5% increase from fiscal year 2021, and he said further discussions surrounding a slew of capital improvement projects will determine the true cost of the proposed budget.
Much of the increase in the operating budget was attributed to debt service for utility projects, part of the town's efforts to implement large-scale sewer and water improvements, beginning with replacing aging infrastructure and filter improvements.
The utility rate increases, which began in fiscal year 2019, are being phased in over five years to produce the revenue needed to cover the debt service, estimated to be $1.4 million annually.
If approved, in-town customers will see their water rate increase from $2.75 per 1,000 gallons to $3.02 for the same amount of water, and their sewer rate increase from $3.45 per 1,000 gallons of water to $3.63 this December.
After hearing concerns following the utility rate increases in recent years, town council implemented a utility discount program in 2020 to support low-income, elderly or disabled residents. Coggsdale said about 35 residents are currently assisted by the program, and should begin to see relief in April.
He welcomed other residents to apply, which can be done through town hall.
A notable new line item in the operating budget is $75,000 for the Spark Innovation Center, the coworking space slated for the old fire station that sits empty beside town hall.
It will house Altavista on Track, the town's Main Street program, and its Main Street coordinator, and will provide space to support new and existing businesses, hoping to improve and modernize community resources.
Coggsdale said staff plans for the innovation center to open in fall 2021.
The $75,000 budgeted represents most of the annual costs, encompassing internet, electricity, heating and other operating expenses.
About $34,800 is earmarked in the general fund for a performance-based merit pool, with an additional $34,300 in the water and sewer fund. This represents the continuation of a performance-based merit system for employees, one that was introduced in the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Aside from water and utility rate increases, the proposed budget contains no changes to tax rates and fees.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Amie Owens, assistant town manager, presented the proposed capital improvement plan. General fund requests total about $2.1 million, containing items like electronic upgrades, bus shelters, equipment replacement and funds dedicated to big-ticket projects, like the Booker Building renovations and a wide variety of parks and recreation projects — which make up about $1.9 million of the requests.
The parks and recreation project proposals include $124,000 for a restroom in English Park, $660,000 to improve the entrance to the park, and $159,500 to improve river access at the boat ramp.
Coggsdale said much of this was subject to change as conversations develop, and council and staff will have a better idea of the totality of the budget in the coming months.
"This budget represents continual provision of the high quality of services that the town provides to its citizens," Coggsdale said. "It continues down that path, especially in these different and difficult times, and the budget is the most important thing council does all year."