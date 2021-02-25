Altavista Town hears proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, contains fourth year of utility rate increases

Altavista Town Council is considering the fourth year of planned utility rate increases, part of a five-year plan for long-term utility improvements for the town.

The proposed utility rate increases are 10% for water and 5% for sewer and would take effect Dec. 1.

Town Council took its first pass at the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday night.

Town Administrator Waverly Coggsdale said much of the operating budget is holding steady, with an about 5% increase from fiscal year 2021, and he said further discussions surrounding a slew of capital improvement projects will determine the true cost of the proposed budget.

Much of the increase in the operating budget was attributed to debt service for utility projects, part of the town's efforts to implement large-scale sewer and water improvements, beginning with replacing aging infrastructure and filter improvements.

The utility rate increases, which began in fiscal year 2019, are being phased in over five years to produce the revenue needed to cover the debt service, estimated to be $1.4 million annually.