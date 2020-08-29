Amherst board eyes use of $2.7 million in CARES money, sets public hearing on spending plan

AMHERST — The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday on plans for appropriating $2.7 million in a second round of federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.
The board’s additional money brings the overall total to $5,514,828 to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and which must be spent by the end of the year. County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told supervisors the county has roughly $3.3 million in CARES money not designated for any uses that must be spent or the board risks losing it. Since the $2.7 million exceeds 1% of the county’s operating and maintenance budget, a public hearing on the spending is required, according to Rodgers.
He said spending more than $5 million, which he described as money "from heaven," with goods and services delivered by the Dec. 30 deadline, is a challenge and the county needs to act swiftly on contracts and purchase orders. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the county’s administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
The board already earmarked $381,266 for the town of Amherst, $80,000 for a public safety shelter in times of emergencies, $200,000 in duct cleaning for county buildings, $134,800 in equipment to allow employees to work from home, $500,000 for broadband expansion efforts, $300,000 for small business grants and $200,000 in grants for nonprofit organizations.
Another $2.2 million comes from a “salary switch” of relief money designated toward public safety salaries through the end of 2020. By switching the money, the board can use the savings into next year without the deadline constraints.
The board recently discussed putting more toward grants for helping businesses and nonprofits, as staff requested a combined $200,000 in additional grant awards.
“These have been very, very popular with businesses,” Victoria Hanson, director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said of the grant awards.
She said at an Aug. 20 meeting another $500,000 federal grant to help businesses is soon to launch. The Paycheck Protection Program, a loan serving as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic, has been a huge help for many businesses, Hanson said.
“There weren’t that many layoffs,” Hanson told supervisors. “The majority was able to keep their employees. The job losses were fairly minimal among the majority of those asking for the grant.”
Supervisor Tom Martin favored investing CARES money into public safety needs, especially considering the additional $500,000 grant for businesses is available.
“We have people on the front lines dealing with this every day,” Martin, who also serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said of first responders. “I just think we should be putting more into the public safety side than throwing out free money all the time.”
The board is targeting another $150,000 toward grants, as well as $330,000 for public safety supplies and equipment, which includes an ambulance.
“We think we can dedicate this one [to] COVID-19 response, to the extent that’s possible, to keep other ambulances clean and not contaminated,” Rodgers said of the ambulance.
Rodgers said the county would need recurring money to staff an added ambulance well beyond 2020, which could factor in “salary switch” savings.
The board also is considering $300,000 for constructing restrooms in various county parks, which meets the area of hygiene; $194,500 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning projects; and $450,000 to help Amherst County Public Schools with a range of needs related to COVID-19.
The school system’s list of potential needs is $1,448,659, according to figures Teresa Crouch, the schools’ chief financial officer, presented to supervisors. Crouch said the school system projects about $973,000 in carryover money from the 2019-20 fiscal and the $450,000 would help offset the $1.4 million figure.
In helping the schools meet short-term needs, the board of supervisors is in a position to get another $450,000 from the schools division beyond 2020 since its share of CARES money, more than $800,000, is not under the looming deadline.
Superintendent Rob Arnold has said reliable, high-speed internet access across the entire county is a major priority with many students learning from home this upcoming school year. The county and schools are in discussions with a consultant to fill in gaps of service.
County officials are awaiting results of a broadband study this fall that would present a long-term plan for bringing the entire county up to speed with reliable, high-speed internet.
Martin said broadband expansion is a high priority for the county but supervisors need to spend federal relief money carefully.
“I don’t think just dumping money at it right now is very wise until we know where it’s best to spend the money,” Martin said. “We could put millions and millions of dollars in it, but if we’re not doing it the right way, it’s just wasting money.”
Rodgers said the county and public school system are seeking multiple grant opportunities for a shared goal.
“We don’t waste to waste money, but we also don’t want to leave money on the table,” Rodgers said of CARES money. “It truly is a gift from the federal government.”
Martin emphasized residents should know the board wants to make sure internet expansion is done “the right way” and responsibly under a tight deadline.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “It can’t happen overnight.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.