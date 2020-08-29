Amherst board eyes use of $2.7 million in CARES money, sets public hearing on spending plan

Another $2.2 million comes from a “salary switch” of relief money designated toward public safety salaries through the end of 2020. By switching the money, the board can use the savings into next year without the deadline constraints.

The board recently discussed putting more toward grants for helping businesses and nonprofits, as staff requested a combined $200,000 in additional grant awards.

“These have been very, very popular with businesses,” Victoria Hanson, director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said of the grant awards.

She said at an Aug. 20 meeting another $500,000 federal grant to help businesses is soon to launch. The Paycheck Protection Program, a loan serving as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic, has been a huge help for many businesses, Hanson said.

“There weren’t that many layoffs,” Hanson told supervisors. “The majority was able to keep their employees. The job losses were fairly minimal among the majority of those asking for the grant.”

Supervisor Tom Martin favored investing CARES money into public safety needs, especially considering the additional $500,000 grant for businesses is available.