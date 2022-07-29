Amherst County creek will no longer be diverted for Lynchburg water

Lynchburg Water Resources announced this week it will not be renewing a special use permit that allows the city to divert about 250,000 gallons of water from Little Irish Creek to the Pedlar Reservoir in Amherst County.

A news release said the decision was made "after careful consideration." The 20-year permit, according to the release, will expire Dec. 31.

"The Department of Water Resources recognizes the environmental benefits of preserving the instream flow of Little Irish Creek," the department said in the release.

The city said in the release the elimination of the source to the Pedlar Reservoir will have a "negligible impact on the amount of water available for city use from the reservoir and customers should see no impact as a result."

The reservoir provides drinking water to more than 100,000 people in Lynchburg and the surrounding region.

"The City's water has continuously earned the Virginia Department of Health Excellence in Water Treatment Plant Performance Award for far exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency's drinking water quality requirements," the release said.