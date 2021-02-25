Amherst County fiscal year 2022 budget slated to include 1.5% raise

AMHERST — Amherst County’s budget plan for fiscal year 2022 currently is projected at $45.7 million and includes a 1.5% cost-of-living pay raise for county employees, based on figures recently presented to the county's board of supervisors.
The budget plan, which County Administrator Dean Rodgers will formally propose in coming weeks, reinstates $700,000 in cuts made last year in part to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and make way for a staff salary adjustment. Rodgers said the budget that takes effect July 1 is balanced but after that point the county’s expenses will begin to outpace revenues.
“We can do it for one more year and the proposed budget does that,” Rodgers said of balancing the figures. “Beyond that, we need either significantly reduced expenditures or increased revenues.”
One option to potentially raise revenue is increasing the county’s meals tax from 4% to 6%, a measure estimated to generate $550,000 in recurring revenue. However, the majority of supervisors said they want to wait a year before considering that option.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she supports the meals tax increase and feels the county is missing out on an opportunity.
The county also is forecast to bring in $400,000 in additional revenue from a new cigarette tax of 27 cents per pack that becomes effective in July.
Staff previously estimated the cigarette tax could bring in $1 million to $1.5 million, but Rodgers said the numbers are being scaled back based on the most recent information. Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, said she thinks the new tax can yield from $600,000 to $700,000 but noted it is not guaranteed.
“That was a pretty big miss,” Tucker said of revenue from the cigarette tax coming in much less than originally forecast. “I understand this is not an exact science, you all do the best you can, but this was a surprise.”
Rodgers apologized to the board for the change in revenue projection tied with the cigarette tax, which will go toward capital improvement spending and what the county refers to as a “future fund.”
“It does make our future harder than we thought it was going to be,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said he and staff are taking the board’s budget priorities and trying to make them work while factoring in rising costs of inflation.
“For this most part, this budget is ‘turn on the lights and unlock the doors’ for a year,” Rodgers said.
The upcoming budget is set to level-fund Amherst County Public Schools, according to county documents. The county’s potential 1.5% pay increase does not apply to school employees, as the schools budget is a separate process overseen by the Amherst County School Board.
The board agreed staffing a fourth ambulance, which is set to cost $100,000 annually, is a top priority. Bonus pay and an education incentive for emergency medical service workers, a combined cost of $58,500, and increasing operating hours at two solid waste convenience centers — Pedlar in Elon and Boxwood Farm in New Glasgow — from five days to seven days per week, which costs just more than $30,000, also are priorities. The board found $158,500 in spending cuts to make way for the three EMS-related measures.
Adding a fourth ambulance and bringing on more EMS workers would help improve response times in a stressed environment, according to county officials’ recent discussions.
“They [EMS workers] walk out and they are worn out,” said Public Safety Director Sam Bryant, adding overworked staff needs more help.
Bryant said a fourth ambulance is ready and stationed at the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department’s station in Elon, which he added needs some improvements. Nearly $70,000 is listed in the upcoming CIP plan to make those upgrades.
“We want to make it so [EMS workers] can be there 24 hours a day. It has some potential," Bryant said.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he thinks of his elderly mother and other seniors in voicing support for the fourth medic unit.
“Our numbers as a community, regardless of what section you live in, show we have an aging population in this county,” Ayers said. “When you see your population age, you have to make adjustments to care for those people.”