Amherst County fiscal year 2022 budget slated to include 1.5% raise

Staff previously estimated the cigarette tax could bring in $1 million to $1.5 million, but Rodgers said the numbers are being scaled back based on the most recent information. Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, said she thinks the new tax can yield from $600,000 to $700,000 but noted it is not guaranteed.

“That was a pretty big miss,” Tucker said of revenue from the cigarette tax coming in much less than originally forecast. “I understand this is not an exact science, you all do the best you can, but this was a surprise.”

Rodgers apologized to the board for the change in revenue projection tied with the cigarette tax, which will go toward capital improvement spending and what the county refers to as a “future fund.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It does make our future harder than we thought it was going to be,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he and staff are taking the board’s budget priorities and trying to make them work while factoring in rising costs of inflation.

“For this most part, this budget is ‘turn on the lights and unlock the doors’ for a year,” Rodgers said.