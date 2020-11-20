Amherst County Planning Commission recommends approval of solar farm

"Finding a suitable site is a lot more difficult than you would think," Peters said. "We can't put these projects in the middle of nowhere."

Peters said glare and negative effects on adjoining property values are among several concerns voiced during such projects.

"The panels that we use are designed to reduce glare as much as possible because any glare is lost energy," Peters said. "We're trying to collect all the energy we can."

He said multiple studies have been done by accredited appraisers that have evaluated effects on property values from such solar farm enterprises and concluded fewer than a 1% increase is common.

Brian Mays, who owns the property with his brother and mother, was the only resident to speak during a public hearing. He said he wouldn't support a project he feels negatively affects neighbors and he believes the solar farm will bring a positive financial benefit to Amherst.

"We're definitely for the project. I think it's a good thing for Amherst County," Mays said, adding: "This is a way to be a quiet neighbor."

The county recently passed a solar ordinance that allowed the project to proceed with its permit request, which received no public opposition during a pair of hearings. The special exception now heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for review.

