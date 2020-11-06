Amherst election results certified; incumbents to retain Amherst Town Council seats

Amherst Town Council will once again welcome Sharon Turner, who formerly served on the governing body for several months in 2019, into its fold, while two incumbents were reelected Tuesday, according to Friday's finalized election results.

Turner, a current member of the town's Industrial Development Authority, received 683 votes, or 33%, the most among four candidates vying for three open seats, according to certified results the Amherst County Registrar's Office confirmed Friday afternoon.

Turner was appointed in August 2019 to fill a vacant Amherst Town Council seat but did not run in a special election last November. Janice Wheaton, who had previously been expelled by a majority council vote in July 2019, won the seat back.

Reached for comment Tuesday, Turner said she is overwhelmed with gratitude and looks forward to serving the citizens.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton received 501 votes, or 24% and will retain her seat on council. Councilor Kenneth Bunch, who has served since March 2017, was reelected to council by a razor-thin margin at 436 votes while candidate R.A. "Tony" Robertson received 433 votes, according to the finalized results. The town had 17 write-in votes.