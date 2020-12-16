Amherst residents address potential resolution opposing COVID-19 restrictions

Mike Maggio, a Monroe-area resident, said he's lost family members because of the pandemic and said wearing a face mask to protect others is a choice he freely makes. "Some of us are very lucky," Maggio said. "Anything we can do to put a lid on this."

County Administrator Dean Rodgers read emailed comments from seven residents who didn't attend Tuesday's meeting voicing support for face masks and the safety measures.

Claudia Tucker, the board's chair, said residents can believe in the First Amendment and still wear a mask and practice social distancing.

"You can believe the government does not have a right to shut down businesses and still believe COVID-19 is real. You can believe that business owners want their businesses and employees to survive and come up with creative and safe ways to do that without government interference and still believe common-sense measures should be in place," Tucker said. "I truly believe that none of us here want our actions to be responsible for harming someone else.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn't like the mandates and was quarantined himself for more than a week when COVID-19 affected his family. He said only constitutional officers such as the sheriff, commonwealth's attorney and local department of health can enforce the mandates.