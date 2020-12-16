Amherst residents address potential resolution opposing COVID-19 restrictions

AMHERST — More than a dozen Amherst residents addressed the county's board of supervisors Tuesday, arguing for and against a potential First Amendment resolution opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam's latest round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
The majority of the 11 residents who spoke during a public comments portion said they favor the board backing such a resolution while others voiced support for Northam's measures they feel are keeping the public safe. The board was not prepared to take formal action on the matter Tuesday and plans to do so at its Jan. 19 evening meeting, though some urged supervisors to act immediately.
Madison Heights resident James Weeks said confrontations at stores and places of business over the governor's mandatory face mask rule is "only going to get worse." A firm supporter of a First Amendment resolution, he also criticized the mask requirement for young children.
"I don't see what the point of a mask is," Weeks said. "It doesn’t serve a purpose to put it on an 8-year-old or a 5-year-old. It doesn’t serve a purpose. The whole purpose of it is subjugation. It’s to make sure all the people have a sign on their face saying they’re doing what they’re told. It is abhorrent.”
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst chapter of the NAACP, said she opposes any resolution denouncing Northam's orders and described COVID-19 as a health issue, not a political one.
"Science and facts should outweigh emotions and political decision-making," Witt, of Madison Heights, said. "The fact is social distancing is all we have. Wear a mask, wash your hands and stand 6 feet apart. It’s not asking you to give up your First Amendment [rights]."
Teresa Ray, a lifelong county resident, said everyone has made sacrifices during the pandemic to flatten the curve but restrictions have tightened, further damaging businesses and residents in the process, while cases increase.
“If masks work, shouldn’t these case numbers decline?” Ray said, adding: "The public has been programmed [to view] new cases as death sentences."
Several speakers strongly opposed one of Northam's latest restrictions, a 10-person limit for gatherings, especially with the Christmas holiday approaching.
“It is our constitutional right to assemble, especially in our own homes," Ray said.
John Harper, a longtime county resident who supports the First Amendment resolution, said COVID-19 is an undeniable ongoing public health crisis, and while he doesn't like wearing a face mask, he views it as akin to wearing clothes.
"But the First Amendment of the Constitution says I have a right to assemble," Harper said of not being legally allowed to hold a Christmas dinner with more than 10 people in his own house. "It’s a constitutional issue. I’m allowed to gather."
Rosemary Urban, a resident who opposes a First Amendment resolution, asked the audience to imagine the entire population of the Lynchburg region dead from the virus, referring to the United States surpassing 300,000 deaths from COVID-19.
“This is an insidious disease and we need to do everything in this county to do what we can to prevent it from spreading. This is life and liberty to me," Urban said. "Everyone has a duty to act responsibly ... We are tired of people not abiding by the mask mandate. We all are trying to make things better for everyone, not just for ourselves.”
Eric Orasi, a county resident of about 20 years, described Northam's mandates since March as "abusing his power to control citizens." He said his family personally has dealt with the virus and forewent Thanksgiving Dinner.
"Why should I have to wear a mask because you’re scared?” Orasi said while insisting his family would celebrate the holidays regardless of the 10-person rule. "I have 10 siblings and we’re all going to be together. I’m not scared. I’m not going to be a sheep."
Orasi asked if people driving after midnight, referencing a state curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. that went into effect Monday, would face criminal charges.
"Not by me," said Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, who was seated nearby; his remark drew applause from many in the crowd.
Mike Maggio, a Monroe-area resident, said he's lost family members because of the pandemic and said wearing a face mask to protect others is a choice he freely makes. "Some of us are very lucky," Maggio said. "Anything we can do to put a lid on this."
County Administrator Dean Rodgers read emailed comments from seven residents who didn't attend Tuesday's meeting voicing support for face masks and the safety measures.
Claudia Tucker, the board's chair, said residents can believe in the First Amendment and still wear a mask and practice social distancing.
"You can believe the government does not have a right to shut down businesses and still believe COVID-19 is real. You can believe that business owners want their businesses and employees to survive and come up with creative and safe ways to do that without government interference and still believe common-sense measures should be in place," Tucker said. "I truly believe that none of us here want our actions to be responsible for harming someone else.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn't like the mandates and was quarantined himself for more than a week when COVID-19 affected his family. He said only constitutional officers such as the sheriff, commonwealth's attorney and local department of health can enforce the mandates.
"It's an issue about what the board of supervisors can and cannot do," he added.
Several supervisors said they feel the General Assembly should take some action to limit the executive powers of the governor.
"I do support sending a strong message to the General Assembly that they should rein in some of the governor’s authority on these mandates," Martin said. "They should be reviewing them after a certain amount of time. I strongly believe that because investing too much authority on one person for nine, 10 months now, that’s a little much."
