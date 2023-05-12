After eight years as Amherst County’s chief law enforcement official, Sheriff E.W. Viar announced Thursday he is not seeking a third term in the Nov. 7 election and is retiring. His predecessor, former Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, confirmed Thursday evening he is running for sheriff.

Viar, who worked under Ayers when he was first elected to the sheriff’s seat in November 2015, in a letter shared via Facebook post Thursday wrote his career in law enforcement has spanned nearly 40 years and he was honored and humbled to serve as sheriff.

“The people of Amherst County have given us the ability to implement positive change that has allowed this office to excel in many aspects of law enforcement,” Viar, 67, said in the letter. “When first taking office, I was faced with many challenges to make this a better working environment. My first promise to the citizens of this county was to have the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office become an accredited agency.”

Viar said the sheriff’s office accomplished the goal of receiving its initial award of state accreditation in 2021. He thanked officers for their dedication and discipline in meeting that milestone that was years in the making.

He further wrote he wanted to show everyone in the department was of equal importance. “We have been able to secure pay raises throughout the years which have helped us become one of the most competitive agencies in Central Virginia,” Viar said. “I could never put a price on the value of which each of you does on a daily basis. In my opinion, you could never be given a monetary value to show how much each of you truly means to me.”

Viar won a four-way race in each of his elections in 2015 and 2019.

Ayers has spent the past eight years on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors representing the District 3 seat after retiring as sheriff following 20 years in the role. He said in a phone interview Thursday he is running to restore leadership in the office he feels has been lacking.

“It is not a financial thing for me,” Ayers, 60, adding he wants the best for the county he has lived in his entire life. “Up until this point I don’t feel like we’ve received that. Our community deserves better than what it’s been seeing, that’s for sure.”

Many residents have voiced hopes for Ayers to run again on his personal Facebook page after he wrote a lengthy Jan. 30 social media post strongly criticizing the handling of a county homicide investigation involving former defendant Justin Jay Sales.

Charges of murder and aggravated malicious wounding against Sales in connection with a June 2019 shooting that left 92-year-old Doris Puleio dead and severely injured her daughter, Trudy Goetz, at a residence on Bobwhite Road in Amherst were dropped in December 2021 in large part because of evidentiary-related issues. Ayers confirmed in Thursday's interview that case is a contributing factor in his running, along with a few other unsolved homicides in the county.

Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver, Viar’s son-in-law, has said the case against Sales remains an active investigation and charges can come back. Carver criticized Ayers’ comments in the Jan. 30 post, calling them "reckless" and "selfish, inaccurate and misleading." He has said because the case is active he can’t further comment on evidentiary-related matters Ayers was critical off in the social media post.

Meanwhile, Sales has moved to New Hampshire since his December 2021 from custody in Amherst County and is undergoing criminal proceedings there in a sexual assault case he is charged in.

Viar’s letter said with the consistent problem of narcotic violations that occur in the county he expanded the K-9 program, which he added has contributed to drug-related arrests and apprehensions of suspects. He also wrote the office employed the use of drones for searches, surveillance and aerial photos, and he and the department fought for more school resource officers in Amherst County Public Schools and that program has expanded and will continue until more qualified professionals fill needed positions.

Viar wrote he wants to spend more time with family and plans to enjoy life traveling, working on his car and motorcycle and going to car shows, a passion of his. He wrote he is thankful to be free of colon cancer. “Life is precious and I want to enjoy my family and friends with the additional time God has blessed me with,” he wrote.

Viar concluded the letter by endorsing Major Eric Elliott, second-in-command for the department, for sheriff. As of press time Elliott has not been reached for comment to confirm he intends to run for the seat. Viar praised Elliott’s “hard work ethic, knowledge, integrity, compassion, years of service and his conservative values.”

“I know in my heart that he is more than qualified for this position and know that he will do a great job for not only this office but for the citizens of this county,” Viar wrote.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker, who along with Supervisor David Pugh welcomed Ayers to the board in January 2016, said what strikes her the most over the years are the stories so many citizens have about him.

"Whether it’s the guy who has worked a double shift and is swerving at 1 a.m. only to find that the officer who stopped him is the Sheriff; he got a warning and an escort to his home to make sure he’s safe. The parents who have told me that Jimmy is the reason that their kids got help and went on to be responsible parents," Tucker said in an email. "There are so many 'Jimmy stories.' He is hands down the most qualified and he is committed to serving the people of Amherst. I thank him and his family from the bottom of my heart for his willingness to serve again."

Tucker also thanked Viar for his service and wishes him well in his retirement she said is much deserved.

Ayers, who hired Viar to the sheriff's office during his tenure as sheriff, did not comment when asked about his successor’s retirement. He said he is turning in his signatures in to the Amherst County Registrar’s Office on May 12 and will release a formal announcement soon.

He said if given a sixth term as sheriff, he will protect his community like he protects his family.

“I’m not a young man,” Ayers said. “But my desire to serve mankind and my community has not diminished at all.”