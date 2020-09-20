Amherst supervisors adjust budget, restoring items previously cut during pandemic

Rodgers said inflation and costs of running the county’s government outpacing revenue factored into the tax increase proposal that eventually was nixed.

“At some point in the future inflation will catch us again, unless we generate more business revenue,” Rodgers said. “We’re doing what we can with what we’ve got to not raise taxes.”

In another matter, the board also approved just more than $113,000 to add two additional vehicles to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s fleet. Of that total, $39,000 comes from a fund for supplemental projects covered by federal stimulus money in response to the pandemic and $74,074 is covered by the unobligated fund.

Sheriff E.W. Viar said in a letter to the county his office does not have any spare vehicles. “As a result of COVID-19 we find that we are needing to take vehicles out of service for disinfecting,” Viar wrote. “This is necessary as a result of us transporting individuals that have been infected with COVID-19. To help us combat and not spread the virus, the vehicles must be sanitized prior to us transporting other citizens.”

In other business, the board also approved a special exception request allowing Cash's Garage, a business of more than 50 years in Amherst County, to expand and build a new 9,100-square-foot building across the street from Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights. The new building will be adjacent to the Madison Heights Post Office.

