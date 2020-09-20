Amherst supervisors adjust budget, restoring items previously cut during pandemic

AMHERST — With $468,900 more revenue than expected, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has restored several items previously scrapped in the county's fiscal year 2020-21 budget. In the spring the county anticipated a budget shortfall because of the pandemic and made several cuts to the budget that took effect July 1.
This past week the board learned the shortfall was not as dramatic as predicted.
The largest line item restored is $400,000 to replace the county’s current 31-year-old software system for handling finances and accounting, which staff has described as a much-needed improvement to make operations more efficient. The county projects the overall expense is $1.2 million over a three-year period and the upgrade was nixed earlier this year when the board curtailed spending, particularly in the capital improvement plan, to offset the negative effects of the pandemic.
Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, said the sales taxes and meals taxes were not hit as hard as expected, although some local restaurants have closed, and meals tax revenue is only off by about $90,000.
Supervisors decided during a Sept. 15 meeting to move forward with the software upgrade, a process that may include hiring a consultant to pursue more cost estimates and save the county money in the long run.
“Remember, consultants cost money,” Supervisor Tom Martin said to staff.
Jackie Viar, director of information technology who serves a committee of seven county departments tasked with probing the software overhaul, said cost estimates can vary drastically and a consultant can help the county find a “happy medium” that meets a wide range of needs.
“Sooner or later we need to bite the bullet and do that,” Pugh said of the software overhaul. “We put it off several years. It’s going to have to be done.”
The $468,906 is recurring revenue, which means the board can expect it to show up again in future years. The board decided to use $45,734 of that money to hire a full-time position serving at-risk youth and another $15,000 for county email needs.
Supervisors also approved appropriating $46,994 to an assistant director’s position for the Amherst County Department of Social Services, which will come from an unobligated general reserve fund with more than $5 million available for spending.
Pugh said he prefers not dipping into the unobligated fund and wants to replenish it instead of drawing from that source. Prior to COVID-19 hitting in March, the board was considering raising the real estate tax rate for the first time in four years by as high as 6 cents per $100 of assessed revenue to plan for future needs.
“I want to avoid that,” Pugh said of resuming tax increase talks. “I don’t want to be in that situation again.”
Rodgers said inflation and costs of running the county’s government outpacing revenue factored into the tax increase proposal that eventually was nixed.
“At some point in the future inflation will catch us again, unless we generate more business revenue,” Rodgers said. “We’re doing what we can with what we’ve got to not raise taxes.”
In another matter, the board also approved just more than $113,000 to add two additional vehicles to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s fleet. Of that total, $39,000 comes from a fund for supplemental projects covered by federal stimulus money in response to the pandemic and $74,074 is covered by the unobligated fund.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said in a letter to the county his office does not have any spare vehicles. “As a result of COVID-19 we find that we are needing to take vehicles out of service for disinfecting,” Viar wrote. “This is necessary as a result of us transporting individuals that have been infected with COVID-19. To help us combat and not spread the virus, the vehicles must be sanitized prior to us transporting other citizens.”
In other business, the board also approved a special exception request allowing Cash's Garage, a business of more than 50 years in Amherst County, to expand and build a new 9,100-square-foot building across the street from Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights. The new building will be adjacent to the Madison Heights Post Office.
