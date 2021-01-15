Amherst supervisors on split vote OK bonuses to county employees

Amherst County’s employees are cleared to receive a $500 bonus, a one-time measure the county’s board of supervisors narrowly approved by a 3-2 vote.

The measure, which cost $96,356, follows a decision last month to pick up the remaining balance for Amherst County sheriff’s deputies who were given a bonus by the state’s Compensation Board. The board’s $7,535 contribution toward the deputies’ bonuses ensure all officers would receive them. The bonuses apply to those employed under the umbrella of county government and not the Amherst County Public Schools division.

Supervisor Tom Martin asked County Administrator Dean Rodgers to look into extending the bonus for county employees, particularly those in public safety. The board’s 3-2 vote to provide the $500 bonus for county workers, which Chair Jennifer Moore and Vice Chair David Pugh opposed during a Jan. 5 meeting, covers the balance from the county’s unobligated general fund, which is at $5.3 million.

Martin thanked all county staff for their work and said the bonus is a small token of the board’s appreciation.

