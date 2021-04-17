Amherst town budget proposal includes 1.4% pay raise, keeps tax rates and fees level

The Town of Amherst’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $3.6 million, despite lower revenues than in past years, does not contain any recommended increases to taxes, fees or rates.
Town Manager Sara Carter said in a memorandum to Amherst Town Council the budget plan balances the need to continue investing in infrastructure and capital needs while addressing reduced revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter described the town revenues as “soft” because of the economic downturn from the effects of the pandemic on the town of roughly 2,325 residents.
“It’s not a great year in terms of our revenues,” Carter said during council’s April 14 meeting. “We’re keeping things pretty tight this year, just trying to be respectful where our revenues are.”
The town has worked hard to manage costs and maintain a zero levy for real estate and personal property taxes, which has been in place for years, Carter said. The town has reduced connection fees and eliminated availability fees for water and sewer hook ups, she said.
“While staff believes that revenues will increase over the fiscal year with the return of pre-pandemic activities, staff does not feel it would be responsible to budget based upon improved numbers until the trend lines show an economic recovery for a longer timeframe,” Carter said in the memo.
The town has committed money over the past few years to rehabilitate and renovate water and wastewater facilities, Carter said. A 1.4% cost-of-living pay increase is included for town employees.
“While [2%] step increases are not included this year, employees are being kept whole, compared to costs,” Carter said in the memo. “Health insurance rates decreased slightly this year, benefiting the [Town of Amherst] and those employees who insure family members.”
The budget proposal includes three capital improvement projects: a new vehicle for the Amherst Town Police Department, heat upgrades for the maintenance shop and a new lawnmower to assist with lawn care at the town’s industrial park on U.S. 60 East.
“We don’t want to be in a position where we’re so far beyond that we’re really going to be playing catch up in a few years,” Carter said of the investments.
The capital improvement plan includes a $60,000 placeholder for park improvements but council has not yet made any determinations on park-related spending. The park on Scotts Hill Road near Garland Avenue, bordered by Amherst County High School, has drawn concerns from council member Janice Wheaton, including being located in a floodplain. Wheaton was the lone opposing vote in the 4-1 council vote approving the fiscal year 2022 CIP plan.
Carter said at this time the $60,000 line item in the CIP, which Vice Mayor Rachael Carton described as a wish list, isn’t considered “budget ready” and council members said they would discuss any park improvements at a later time.
The budget that takes effect July 1 continues the 6% meals and beverage tax and holds all water and sewer rates and fees at the same level as fiscal years 2018 to 2021. The town maintains a fund balance policy of $1.3 million combined among the general fund and water and sewer funds to ensure adequate money is available to address emergency situations and ensure credit worthiness.
The budget plan does not include anticipated federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan as the town has not yet received formal notification or guidance on how the money must be spent, according to Carter.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
Carter told council the range she has seen for how much the town government may receive is $400,000 to $1.9 million. The money will delivered in two phases, has an element of replacing revenue and can be used through 2024, Carter said.
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said council will schedule a retreat session, which Carter added could take place in early June, and discuss uses for the stimulus money when more information is known. Once town officials get a handle on the scope of uses, Tuggle said spending decisions would come back for a formal vote.
No one spoke for or against the new budget during a public hearing on April 14. Council is expected to adopt it during its May 12 meeting.