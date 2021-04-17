Amherst town budget proposal includes 1.4% pay raise, keeps tax rates and fees level

The budget that takes effect July 1 continues the 6% meals and beverage tax and holds all water and sewer rates and fees at the same level as fiscal years 2018 to 2021. The town maintains a fund balance policy of $1.3 million combined among the general fund and water and sewer funds to ensure adequate money is available to address emergency situations and ensure credit worthiness.

The budget plan does not include anticipated federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan as the town has not yet received formal notification or guidance on how the money must be spent, according to Carter.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

Carter told council the range she has seen for how much the town government may receive is $400,000 to $1.9 million. The money will delivered in two phases, has an element of replacing revenue and can be used through 2024, Carter said.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said council will schedule a retreat session, which Carter added could take place in early June, and discuss uses for the stimulus money when more information is known. Once town officials get a handle on the scope of uses, Tuggle said spending decisions would come back for a formal vote.

No one spoke for or against the new budget during a public hearing on April 14. Council is expected to adopt it during its May 12 meeting.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.