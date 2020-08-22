Amherst Town Council approves resuming water cutoffs in September

After recent months of not imposing water service cutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst town officials plan to resume them in September.

According to information recently presented to Amherst Town Council, the town has 17 accounts on the normal cutoff list and an additional 13 accounts that are more than a month delinquent. Council unanimously accepted the utility committee’s recommendation to resume cutoffs next month, advise residents with delinquent accounts of the move and give those account holders an opportunity to get on a repayment plan to make their accounts current by the end of the year.

No waiver of interest, penalties or fees would be in place when cutoffs resume, according to council’s action.

“... Many communities are looking now at how to handle utility cutoffs,” Interim Town Manager Kimball Payne said.

Councilman Ken Watts, who sits on the utilities committee, said no one has claimed to town staff as of Aug. 12 a COVID-19 hardship as the reason for being behind on payments. The town will work with customers on a case-by-case basis, Watts said.

“If we hear any extraordinary circumstances, we’ll certainly consider that,” Payne said of working with customers.