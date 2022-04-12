 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appomattox hires new town manager

Richard Terry McGhee.jpg

Richard Terry McGhee

Richard Terry McGhee will be the new Appomattox town manager, starting May 1. 

McGhee was selected for the role after a search that began in December and included candidates from throughout Virginia and other states, according to a town news release. 

McGhee has a master’s in information technology from The Air Force Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s in sports medicine/physical education from The Citadel. He has worked at Longwood University as Director, ITS Project Management Office, since 2016; he is an internationally certified project management professional. 

“Appomattox is an incredible town of nationally historic importance; I am so honored to be selected for this position and look forward to becoming an active part of its future," McGhee said in the news release.

Mayor Richard C. Conner said in the release that council believes McGhee is the right person to "execute the vision of the Town of Appomattox for the future." 

