As local elections to change from May to November, Lynchburg City Council considers even or odd election years

A third option came about during council's discussion: temporarily adopt either of the first two options, then request a charter change to allow for a one-time term of either three or five years to be filled in the November 2022 and November 2024 elections for city council. Following those elections, four-year terms would return and elections would be held in odd-numbered years.

Freedman said the first option reflects the original intent of the state's action, but local governments are allowed to choose to hold their local elections on odd or even years. Either way, the terms of the councilors presently serving would be extended at least six months to account for the change from the scheduled May 2022 and May 2024 elections to November of those years.

Council was in consensus that it did not want to keep the second option on the table for future discussion. Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said a vote by council to extend current members' terms by 18 months, rather than the six months caused by the new legislation, would be unethical.

"I don't think the intent was anywhere remotely the idea to say you get to pick and choose what year you want it [the election] to be," Helgeson said. "That totally would skirt the electoral process where we're elected by the citizens that decide what we're going to do."