As some residents resist Northam's newest order, Lynchburg-area localities consider next steps

BEDFORD — Nearly 100 people packed the hall and boardroom at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday in response to a document drafted encouraging localities to oppose Governor Ralph Northam’s latest pandemic restriction on the size of gatherings.
The “No Shutdown” resolution brought to the meeting was written by local Virginia House of Delegates hopeful and small business owner Isaiah Knight, who said he based the draft on Bedford County's Second Amendment sanctuary resolution that was passed last winter.
The idea of a "No Shutdown" resolution was initially presented by the Leesburg-based group Virginia Constitutional Conservatives, an organization that works to mobilize conservative groups, and called for regional counties to oppose the governor's Nov. 13 executive order limiting gatherings — indoors and outdoors — to no more than 25 people. It called the legislation "unconstitutional" and an infringement of the First Amendment right of peaceful assembly.
The document called for the arrest of state officials such as Virginia State Police officers and state health officials enforcing the governor’s orders. The document further called for counties to refuse to fund any of its offices or agencies enforcing the new restrictions and asked localities' commonwealth’s attorneys not to prosecute cases of mandate violation. The notion was referred to as creating “First Amendment Sanctuary” counties.
District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis raised the topic on Monday, encouraging the “nullification” of what he called an “unconstitutional and illegal decree” from Gov. Northam pertaining to crowd size restrictions, saying the mandate violated the First Amendment right of peaceful assembly. The item was not formally on the meeting agenda, so was relegated to a 15-minute citizen comment period.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said although he also was not happy with Virginia’s newest restrictions and felt Gov. Northam was overreaching his authority, he could not support the proposed resolution, saying the call to arrest certain officials who enforce the governor’s pandemic mandates was illegal and a “fatal flaw” in the document’s language.
“I’m not going to be bullied into supporting a resolution where I would be the one breaking the law,” Sharp said. “I wouldn’t have any moral authority to stand there and criticize the governor for overstepping his bounds if I then overstep mine. We have a responsibility to be better than that.”
Bedford County Attorney Patrick Skelley said Tuesday the “No Shutdown” resolution would have no legal leg to stand on.
“The Virginia Constitution creates separation of powers between the various constitutional officers,” Skelley said in an email. “One doesn't govern the actions of the other, so any resolution from one Constitutional office purporting to ‘order’ another constitutional officer to do anything is facially invalid.”
Nine people spoke to supervisors supporting the proposed resolution’s intentions, most of them saying Northam’s recent crowd restrictions infringed upon their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly, calling the legislation unconstitutional.
Knight, who is also part of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said Richmond was using fear tactics to govern Virginia’s citizens.
“Today, we’re on a razor’s edge between liberty and tyranny,” Knight said. “Fear isn’t the only thing that’s contagious, though. Courage is contagious. Be courageous. Defend the constitution. The time is now that we the people take back the power and restore Virginia to her rightful place as a bastion of liberty.”
Other Bedford County residents emailed their local administration urging supervisors to disregard the document and its implications. An online petition to oppose the proposed resolution garnered over 100 signatures within hours on Monday.
Bedford County resident Marie Klimchuk said in an email the implications in the proposed resolution were “unsafe.”
“It undermines the cooperation between local and state law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth. How can the citizens of any state feel safe when county officials are actively working to undermine the laws set by state officials?” she said.
Some Bedford residents acknowledged no one was likely happy living by the health guidelines, but doing their “civic duty” to promote public health and safety was important and did not constitute an infringement of rights.
“It is no secret that none of us are happy about the situation that we have been thrust into, and truthfully, we would all rather not have to abide by the restrictions and mandates that have been ordered by the Governor to try and curb the spread of the virus and save people’s lives. However… it is crucial that we as a community come together and work toward the common goal of beating this virus,” said Cynthia Gunnoe and James and Thomas Messier of Bedford in an emailed statement.
Connie Dinwiddie echoed the sentiment.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t like it, but I follow the mandate,” Dinwiddie said in an email. “I would rather sacrifice some freedom for a while than die alone with COVID-19.”
***
Concerns from Bedford supervisors regarding the language and legality of the proposed resolution were echoed in neighboring Campbell County. With several drafts circulating on social media — like the resolution distributed by the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives, and the subsequent version written by Knight — Campbell County supervisor Matt Cline said he is currently in the process of drafting a resolution to be discussed by the Campbell County board at its upcoming meeting.
Like Sharp, he emphasized that county supervisors do not have the authority to direct constitutional officers, like those in the sheriff's or commonwealth's attorney's offices. He said Campbell County's resolution, when proposed, will not seek to threaten the funding of its county departments.
Rather, it will send a "clear message" to Northam that the restrictions put in place by the executive order will not be supported by the county. Though the draft is in the early stages, he imagined it as a first amendment sanctuary resolution, echoing the second amendment sanctuary resolution passed by the board a year ago — one that kickstarted a movement that rippled across the state.
Another Campbell County supervisor, Steve Shockley, who is working alongside Cline to draft the resolution, said he will not support anything that cuts funding from departments, but said it is crucial to make the county's voice heard. Though the effort is largely symbolic, he said it would set a precedent that the executive orders that "infringe on people's personal rights will not be tolerated."
"You can’t allow the government to keep pushing you and pushing you and pushing you. At some point, the people won’t take it anymore, and that’s where we’re hoping to stake our ground now," Shockley said.
Campbell County Attorney Tripp Isenhour declined to comment on the pending resolution until he could see what was drafted. He declined to comment further on the legality of resolutions being considered by surrounding counties, as well.
In Appomattox County, much like Bedford, considerations of the resolution stalled after determining the language to be outside of the board's purview, but supervisor John Hinkle said there is always the potential to look at something similar.
However, there was not a draft of the resolution he was interested in pursuing at this time.
Appomattox County Attorney Tom Lacheney said the issue had been withdrawn from any upcoming agendas, and he was not currently aware of a subsequent discussion scheduled for December on the topic.
Talk of the resolution — and the executive order that spurred it on — have inundated supervisors with phone calls and emails. Hinkle said the phone messages filled up his mailbox twice, the vast majority of them in favor of a resolution that would cement the county's disapproval of Northam's mandates.
Shockley said he heard concerns about the resolution that threatened to defund county departments, but assured residents that was not the board's intent. With the limit on gatherings, and Northam urging Virginia residents to stay home this Thanksgiving holiday, it's an issue on everyone's mind — and Shockley said most residents won't stand for the mandate.
Cline said countless people in the county have been affected by these mandates — particularly those who own businesses and restaurants and are scared of incurring fines, a Class 1 misdemeanor or visits from armed agents enforcing the executive order.
He feared it would create a slippery slope, and that families celebrating Thanksgiving would be persecuted for gathering.
"They are doing it to businesses right now, so what makes you think they won't do it to an individual?" he said.
Shockley said he'll be getting together with family this weekend regardless, and there's nothing the government can do about it — even if that means dragging him out of his house for a cause he feels is worth fighting for.
"Bring it on," Shockley said. "It won’t be tolerated in my household, and I got a feeling it won’t be tolerated in a lot of households.”
If the resolution is prepared in time, Cline and Shockley said they hope to discuss it at Campbell County supervisor's Dec. 1 meeting.
Sharp said if the Bedford County Board of Supervisors chooses to address this topic in the future, it would be on the board’s own timeline and terms. No material would come from an outside source. Though he understands the frustration many feel, at this time there are no plans to further address the issue raised in Bedford, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.