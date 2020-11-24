As some residents resist Northam's newest order, Lynchburg-area localities consider next steps

Like Sharp, he emphasized that county supervisors do not have the authority to direct constitutional officers, like those in the sheriff's or commonwealth's attorney's offices. He said Campbell County's resolution, when proposed, will not seek to threaten the funding of its county departments.

Rather, it will send a "clear message" to Northam that the restrictions put in place by the executive order will not be supported by the county. Though the draft is in the early stages, he imagined it as a first amendment sanctuary resolution, echoing the second amendment sanctuary resolution passed by the board a year ago — one that kickstarted a movement that rippled across the state.

Another Campbell County supervisor, Steve Shockley, who is working alongside Cline to draft the resolution, said he will not support anything that cuts funding from departments, but said it is crucial to make the county's voice heard. Though the effort is largely symbolic, he said it would set a precedent that the executive orders that "infringe on people's personal rights will not be tolerated."

"You can’t allow the government to keep pushing you and pushing you and pushing you. At some point, the people won’t take it anymore, and that’s where we’re hoping to stake our ground now," Shockley said.