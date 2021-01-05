Atlantic Coast Pipeline details plans for officially wrapping up canceled project

According to the filing, several permits are required to officially wrap up the shuttered project, including from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies. After those are acquired, ACP will seek FERC authorization to begin the work.

Across the planned footprint for the project, about two-thirds of landowners did not see any physical activity on their properties, according to ACP’s filing. Of the remaining properties that were disturbed, about 400 have had trees cut and removed, 600 have seen trees cut and left in place, and pipe has been installed on about 100 properties (all of which are outside Virginia).

On properties where trees remain after being cut, pursuant to requirements in landowners’ easement agreements, ACP will stack, chip, burn or remove the cut material.

Exceptions occur where that activity would entail significant additional environmental disturbance, on U.S. Forest Service properties, on land with steep slopes and on properties where such activity would potentially harm threatened and endangered species. Additionally, ACP will leave cut timber in place if removal would have required the building or improving of an access road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those exceptions apply to about 60 tracts of land.