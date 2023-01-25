Bedford awarded grant for tower rescue training, Otter Bus operations entering next phase

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved matching a grant awarded to the town fire department that will allow installation of three training towers at a regional fire service training facility.

The Virginia Fire Services Board awarded the Town of Bedford a tower rescue training grant up to $19,203. The town is among only three localities in the commonwealth selected for this particular training program and funding. The installation of three towers — standing at 42 feet high, 44 feet, and 62 feet — will be used for tower training, adding to firefighters’ skillsets. The new addition to the training facility will help them practice scenarios like rescuing someone in distress up on a cell tower, electrical pole, or other high place.

The towers were donated by Roanoke Regional Airport Authority, and labor is being donated by Lynchburg Crane as well as some volunteer firefighters, said Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone. The donations helped to significantly offset the typical cost. In total, Stone said the tower installation at the local training facility will cost about $38,000.

Improvements to the regional fire service training facility will not only be beneficial for local firefighters but will draw others from all over Virginia to share the facility and important training offered, Stone said. Two regional training sessions are held there each year, he said.

Also at the town council meeting, a demonstration grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation was approved to continue the town’s Otter Bus operations.

The Bedford Otter Bus was launched as a pilot program in September of 2021, a public service collaboration between the Bedford Community Health Foundation and the Town of Bedford in response to an identified need for local public transit.

Since August 2022, town documentation shows, the bus provided more than 2,900 trips to 17 stops at no cost to passengers. The bus is getting good use, town officials said.

Last year, this grant paid for 80% of operating costs, and BCHF paid for the remaining 20%. BCHF has, to date, paid almost $50,900 in local match money, according to town documentation.

The intent of the demonstration grant project, town documentation said, was to apply for state funding over the course of three years, with each year putting more of the Bedford Otter Bus operating costs on the town entities and relying less on state money.

During the bus’s second year of operation, entering phase two of the project, town documentation said officials plan to develop a payment model for passengers to help cover continued operating costs, now that the program has had a chance to get off the ground and has received a positive, growing community response.