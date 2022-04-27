Bedford broadband authority reaches settlement in Big Island tower litigation

BEDFORD — After more than a year of ongoing litigation in a civil case between the Bedford Broadband Authority and Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Towers where both parties accused each other of breach of contract, the parties reached a settlement.

The settlement agreement, which unanimously was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday, will transfer ownership of the Big Island, or Sunset Hill, tower site, rents, and leases to the broadband authority. A net payment yet to be determined, according to county documents, also will be made to the broadband authority at closing.

In January 2021, the Bedford County Broadband Authority filed a lawsuit that accused BRT of breaking contract in the county’s broadband project and demanding "overblown" payment to turn over ownership of a cellphone tower. BRT returned the allegations of breach of contract, saying Bedford County's broadband authority was the one that breached the contract and shortchanged BRT.

In March 2021, BRT responded and said the authority breached contract and “engaged in misrepresentation and deception." The company initially asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

At the heart of the lawsuit was the authority’s claim that Blue Ridge Towers intended to either keep the tower for itself or “extort a massive profit from the Authority and the public” before transferring ownership to the authority.

The authority launched the broadband project in 2018 to bring better internet access to Bedford County residents and contracted BRT to design and construct 11 new cell towers across the county to meet those ends. Between grants and taxpayer funds, the entire project cost $3.5 million, and partners in the project still are connecting residents to service, which remains spotty in places.

With construction complete, Roanoke-based internet service provider partner BriscNet was contracted to take over the rollout and management of services, for which it paid the authority rent on the towers.

For coverage around Big Island, BRT was slated to represent the authority in purchasing property for the tower from Georgia-Pacific in May 2019 at a “favorable” cost of $30,000, the lawsuit stated.

At the time, the company tried to negotiate ownership of the Big Island tower and site, which would have required a change order, but the agreement meant the authority would be the owner of the property and tower.

BRT worked directly with Georgia-Pacific for the deal, and emails from Bedford County Attorney Patrick Skelley at the time stated he had “no problem with BRT following through with that purchaser without my involvement, and that once you have closed with GP, the interest in the property can be transferred to the County,” according to the complaint.

Details for how to draft the deed for the authority were discussed at an advisory committee meeting on May 9, 2019, the lawsuit stated, but BRT had drafted a deed with itself as the owner two days prior. The company then filed that deed later in the month.

In May 2020, BRT demanded $302,324 to turn the tower back over to the authority, part of which was for entering into those leases, the lawsuit stated. The initial agreement was for BRT to turn over the tower after being refunded $30,000 for the property purchase.

Tower construction ended seven months overdue, for which the suit stated “Briscnet and one of its principal investors, Radius Capital” encouraged the authority to sue BRT, indicating the authority didn’t do so. BriscNet started using the tower at the end of June to provide services and had paid BRT monthly rent of $10 instead of paying the authority.

BRT closed leases with T-Mobile and US Cellular later in 2019 so they could offer service through the Big Island tower also, according to the lawsuit. Those leases would be void by law except for the fact that the providers were unaware of BRT’s “subterfuge,” making them “bona fide purchasers for value” whose leases “should not be disturbed,” the complaint stated.

Instead, the authority demanded damages from BRT for "unjust enrichments" that matched the leases. Those unjust enrichment counts claimed that BRT collected money it wasn’t entitled to.

In one count, the authority demanded $27,470 in lease payments that BRT has received so far, plus any future lease payments while the lawsuit was pending.

As an alternative to that, it demanded $769,000 in damages from BRT: the combined value of the leases with T-Mobile and US Cellular plus the amount the authority had spent on construction costs.

Every other tower had been turned over to the authority without hitches, according to the complaint. The authority gave BRT written notice of a breach and offered the initially agreed-upon $30,000 to turn it over, which the company had refused.

The settlement closeout is projected to be completed in May, Skelley said Monday.

The county's broadband initiative has continued moving forward in spite of this dispute.

