BEDFORD — A proposed halfway house for substance abuse treatment on Lowry Road in Goode was met with heavy opposition from a packed crowd at a public hearing Tuesday, an emotional zoning review process that resulted in a 4-2 recommendation of denial from the Bedford County Planning Commission.

Sobrius Curea, LLC is requesting a special use permit to establish a high intensity chemical dependency program with 16 residents for 30-day inpatient treatment on two aces zoned Agricultural Village. Jason Stevens, CEO and founder of Sobrius, said the Galax-based operation has been running for just more than two years and looks forward to trying to have a home in Bedford County.

“Our mission is to create a place for recovery with love, compassion, understanding along with accountability, responsibility and self-discipline for each person entrusted into our care,” Stevens said. “We really take pride in the fact that our home is not an institution. We want these folks to come in and be in a home environment. What we have found is that when they are in that environment, they can really work on themselves.”

A standing-room only crowd of more than 100 people filled the meeting room Tuesday, with residents spilling into the hallway and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office security more heightened than usual, as 20 spoke during the hearing, all but two in opposition. Opponents voiced concerns mostly centered on safety, as multiple speakers said the planned facility presents too many unknowns for neighboring areas and is too close to Otter River Elementary School on U.S. 221.

The Bedford County School Board wrote the planning commission and Bedford County Board of Supervisors stating its opposition based on the planned home being within a mile of Otter River Elementary. School board member Chris Daniels, who lives on Lowry Road, said residents have sympathy for those wanting to recover from substance abuse but the utmost obligation is protecting the community’s children.

“Anyone who thinks that this facility here is a good idea, I think, it’s because they don’t live in the neighborhood where this would be,” Daniels said.

The proposed use is a noble cause but careful consideration is needed in regard to location, Daniels said. His daughter runs by the proposed location daily, older people in the neighborhood walk by it and school children get off at a bus stop there, Daniels said, adding the operation’s potential presence is “completely distressing and disturbing.”

“We all want people to get better and we pray for them, but they need an area that has complete access to medical care, regular patrols and is very visible,” Daniels said. “This facility will not work here.”

Sobrius is licensed through the Virginia Department of Health and provides resident care for substance abuse treatment. Stevens said the goal is to provide treatment for those with substance abuse, mental health and trauma diagnosis, and provide a homelike atmosphere while creating a safe and secure environment.

“We’re not a drop-in program. We want the residents to truly want help,” Stevens said. “We believe in the full continuum of care. We believe that’s what it’s going to take to help people get out of the realm of alcoholism and drug abuse.”

Most of the program’s participants are ages 22 to 35, Stevens said. “Those are young people — they are people who need help,” he added.

The program only wants those staying there who are truly committed to recovery, Stevens said. He told the commission the planned facility would be for women only.

“We take security extremely, extremely serious. We know the movement at our facility,” Stevens said, later adding: “The residents are never ever left unattended. We know where our people are at all times … They’re just not wondering around.”

Daniels voiced concern the site would be unsecured and no amount of “we will take care of it" comments from Sobrius will suffice.

Thomas Neal, a county resident, said he has two young daughters, one of whom will to go to Otter River Elementary. “It belongs nowhere near our school,” he said.

Debbie Hoback, a former Bedford County School Board member who lives on land her family has farmed for generations, spoke against the home locating across from her property.

“We are trying to give our children a gift by keeping them safe in their homes,” Hoback said.

Ashley Weeks, a concerned mother who lives in the area, said she fears residents may come on to her property and steal.

“I don’t this is a good location,” Weeks said.

David Hardey, who lives on Forest Road, said his grandson will attend Otter River Elementary and expressed concern with unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations where a halfway house resident could lose it and grab a weapon. He and a few other speakers mentioned school shootings across the country in expressing their fears.

“Now I’m sorry, but history does have a nasty habit of repeating itself … They can’t guarantee that that won’t happen … but they’re going to raise the level of risk that it can happen again in our community,” Hardey said. “If my grandson is one of those victims all holy hell will break loose."

Stevens said the program teaches its residents how to not act out in anger. If the home is approved, 14 to 17 full-time jobs are planned, he said, executive director on site, two certified substance abuse counselors, one licensed professional counselor, five peer support personnel and rotating cooks who prepare meals would be employed.

“We try to create a family atmosphere,” Stevens said. “These are people. They made bad decisions, but they’re people.”

In the application, Stevens wrote the facility is planned as a “low-key, low visibility” site that provides peace, serenity and calmness to residents during treatment as part of the recovery process. The home would be staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week with highly trained personnel and residents would be heavily screened and vetting before coming in, he said.

Mark Briers, a Lowry Road resident, said the home would bring a temporary transient flow of people in a location many nearby residents do not support.

“They’re my neighbors and they don’t want this,” Briers said.

County resident Donald Barlow said he applauds anyone seeking to bring a residential substance abuse treatment facility to the county and spoke of devastating effects drug use has had on his family.

“If it’s not in my backyard I’ll put it there … submit the plan and you can put it in my backyard. I’ll put my money where my mouth is because I suffered that loss,” Barlow said. “We need it here in this county because it’s a problem — a big problem."

Stevens told the commission the nation has 28 million documented cases of substance abuse and only 10% seek help.

“We’re trying to help,” Stevens said. “We’re trying to make a difference here. We want to give people a chance.”

District 7 Commissioner John Briscoe, who represents the district of the proposed use, said he understands the public’s concerns and, in principle, he is in favor of substance abuse programs.

“We don’t have enough of them,” Briscoe said. “I like the idea of this. I don’t want it next to a school. These people don’t want it next to a school … I cannot support something that the public obviously does not support, even if I want it personally, I can’t do that.”

Briscoe said people have a fear of the unknown more than anything else.

“I don’t think in any place in any community people are going to welcome it with open arms, the nature of the beast, but there are times when the good has to be weighed out versus fear,” Commissioner Jeff Burdett said. “I understand the concerns and have doubts in my mind about the viability of this location, but I also see the benefits of this location because of the nature of the program. I wish they had more years of success of operation to maybe allay some of the qualms I have and certainly the community has.”

Vice Chair John Moisa, who joined Burdett in voting against Briscoe’s motion to deny the permit, said the public presented many fears of what possibly could happen.

“One of the fears I have is what will happen is some of the kids we are worried about protecting at this elementary school and in this area might be very much the same people who could fall subject to this type of addiction and need something like this in our community and if that ever occurs and we don’t have it in our community to offer them, would we have failed them for that,” Moisa said.

Chair Nick Kessler took a brief pause before casting the deciding vote to send the matter on to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors with a recommendation of denial.

“There is absolutely a need for this,” Kessler said. “Is this the right location? That’s the challenging part of it.”

Briscoe said he feels the county needs residential treatment facilities and he hopes the dialogue continues.

“… I don’t want the door to be closed on that,” Briscoe told the crowd. “We’re dealing with one situation right here, but this will come back up again and people that you know will get sick and people that you know will die … so everybody keep an open mind.”