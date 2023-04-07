BEDFORD — A couple’s request for a special use permit for a micro-wedding venue on Elkton Farm Road in Forest received a recommendation of denial vote Tuesday from the Bedford County Planning Commission.

The permit request from Mitchell and Megan Vaughan for operating the venue called Vaughan House Inc. on two acres zoned Medium Density Residential, R-2, and commission’s recommendation now heads to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for review, which is expected next month. The application described the venue as a backyard micro-wedding site on the tucked within the trees in a “hidden garden” setting that provides an intimate wedding backdrop for couples and guests.

The permit is needed for the requested meeting hall on the 2800 block of Elkton Farm Road, where the Vaughans reside, to host micro-event gatherings, including weddings, in the R-2 district. The meeting hall use includes banquets, receptions and weddings, according to the county’s staff report. The venue rarely would host events of more than 35 guests and are strictly limited to 50 and attendees are encouraged to carpool, Uber or shuttle in order to limit traffic to the property, according to the application.

A privacy fence and evergreen tree-line provides privacy and security to the facility, as well as limiting noises, and DJs and large sound equipment are not allowed to maintain harmony with neighbors, the application states.

Mitchell Vaughan said the vast majority of venue operations will be held between noon and 9 p.m. However, he asks that the hours of operation be established at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in order to host rehearsals. The venue has been in operation prior to a special use permit being approved.

“As we are in a residential area, our goal is to minimize the amount of traffic that comes onto our property so we self-imposed the 12-vehicle limit,” Mitchell Vaughan said.

Guests would have to be shuttled to the site whenever the 12-vehicle parking limit is exceeded and on-site coordinator works to address any issues such as sound, parking, lighting or noise, among others, he said. The couple will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to address traffic, he said.

“We strive to maintain the neighborhood setting and environment that we live in by placing self-imposed restrictions above and beyond what the zoning ordinance requires on our operation to ensure that our neighborhood maintains the element of peace and tranquility that drew us there in the first place,” Mitchell Vaughan said. “This is our livelihood and we hope to gain the approval to avoid financial hardship and continue enjoying benefits of the county and neighborhood.”

A public hearing the commission held on the permit drew seven speakers, including four neighboring property owners who raised concerns.

Colin Atkinson, an Elkton Farm Road resident, said he has a liability concern of guests of the site coming onto his property. He said he also is concerned about a precedent it could set for similar businesses in the neighborhood and the effects on his family’s privacy, further asking what happens if the zoning use is approved, the land is sold and another owner is not as accommodating as the Vaughans.

“Our concern here is our tranquil area will become another commercial area,” Atkinson said.

Doug Atkinson, who also lives on the road, raised concerns on additional traffic affecting two single-lane bridges on Elkton Farm Road.

Angela Ripley, who lives next door, said she has no issues with the venue and it is not loud or bothersome, adding lawnmowers in the area make more noise. Most of the time weddings are held in the early afternoon and not in late night hours, Ripley said.

Karl Hefner, another next door neighbor, said he feels the additional traffic into the neighborhood is dangerous. Mary Hefner, his wife, also raised concern with a commercial business in a residential neighborhood that she said has “just gotten out of hand” and asked commissioners if they personally would want to live so close to such an operation.

Jeff Burdett, vice chair of the commission, said privacy measures installed may not be perfect but in his view are more than other larger wedding venues have done.

“They are, in my opinion, trying to be very conscious of the fact it is a neighborhood area,” Burdett said.

His motion to recommend approval of the permit failed after not getting a second to advance to a vote. Another motion for recommending denial passed 4-1, with Burdett opposed and two commission members absent.

Chair Nicholas Kessler said there’s a need for the Vaughans’ business but, like a few other commissioners, noted neighbors’ concerns in turning it down.

“I’ve got to be honest: if this was next to my property I would not be happy,” Kessler said.