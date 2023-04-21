BEDFORD — Before a packed room of spectators largely opposed to the Town of Bedford enlarging its boundaries, the town’s council took two votes at a special called meeting on a Phase II boundary adjustment tied to the former city’s reversion to a town in July 2013.

One vote, which passed 5-2, removed tracts from north of the Little Otter River on Virginia 43 from consideration. Council members Darren Shoen and C.G. Stanley were opposed.

The other measure, which also passed on a 5-2 vote, was to approve an area on U.S. 221 on the outskirts of town as part of the boundary adjustment. Councilors Stacey Hailey and Bruce Hartwick opposed the annexation move.

The Phase II proposal is set to bring in more than 2,000 acres in areas lying generally to the north, northeast, northwest, west, southwest and south of the existing town. The adjustment is slated to go into effect July 1.

Bedford’s reversion a decade ago came after several years of review and a lengthy voluntary legal settlement between the then-city and Bedford County. The move changed Bedford from an independent city to a town, folded nearly 6,000-plus residents into the county and dissolved a city-county agreement for a number of shared services.

According to a letter town officials sent earlier this year to those affected by the planned Phase II boundary adjustment, county residents in those areas will receive all services available to town citizens such as community development, electrical utilities, town finances, town police, public works and representation on the council.

However, new town residents will also be subject to paying applicable taxes and fees, which drew the ire of many residents during an April 11 public hearing where more than 20 people spoke. Residents during the hearing that packed the town’s meeting room spoke against annexing more land because of increased taxes, services many feel are unneeded, and more restrictions on activities such as hunting.

The Phase I boundary adjustment totaling 1,200 acres occurred at the same time the transition to town status took effect in 2013. Town Manager Bart Warner said after Tuesday’s special called meeting that even with council’s decision to make the Little Otter River essentially the boundary line on Virginia 43, roughly 1,000 county residents will become town residents if council approves the ordinance May 9.

The town’s current population is roughly 6,700, according to Warner.

Mayor Tim Black said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss wrote the town and the county’s position is the North Hills and Town and Country neighborhoods bordering the town should become part of the town while rural non-urbanized parcels should be optional and urged the town to reconsider such parcels.

Shoen said he opposes making such a change at “a late hour” and the Phase II boundary areas are part of a legal deal the county agreed to. “I don’t think any changes should be made,” Shoen said.

Hailey said much has happened over the past 10 years and he doesn’t see where annexing areas “will make us or break us.” He said he doesn’t see growth or development happening in those areas and spoke of Phase III reaching Fancy Farm Road as unrealistic.

“I don’t really see that being developed in the next 20, 25 years,” Hailey said.

Councilor Robert Carson said he doesn’t feel the current council has had enough time to talk about a major boundary adjustment that was laid out under largely different town leadership.

“If it’s written in the contract, it’s legal,” Carson said. “We want to do our best to do it like [it’] supposed to be. Me personally, I don’t think we’ve really had time to really talk about it.”

Carson said he feels some areas of annexation aren’t needed.

“Everybody is talking about taxes ... You think we’re broke, and we need money, no. It’s not about that. It’s about what was written all these years ago,” Carson said to the crowd. “We heard you; we feel you. I mean, y’all beat us up like we’re the really bad guys, we are not. We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want to disrupt anything.”

More discussion on the current council’s part should have been done before reaching this point, Carson said. “What’s about to happen, it was thrown in our lap,” he added before the votes.

A state moratorium on the former city to annex more land and grow its tax base was a major catalyst for the reversion process.

The town’s letter said the boundary adjustments will increase service areas and revenue of the town government, making it more attractive for growth, new and existing businesses and the community as a whole. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller, among those affected by the annexation, said during the April 11 “now is not the time.”

Hartwick echoed that sentiment in speaking Tuesday to economic hardships many are facing and the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “… I don’t know if now is really the time to go through with this,” Hartwick said, which drew loud applause.

“I think it’s all or nothing,” Shoen said of the boundary adjustments.

“Then nothing,” a few in the audience said.

Black said some adjustments already have been made in the second phase of the process of the town expanding its boundaries. The U.S. 221 area of roughly 60 parcels includes a business park, a mix of homes and businesses and industrial-zoned land, according to town officials.

“It’s a little bit more urbanized. It’s a little more built up,” Black said. “My take is we can’t up everything and not get anything in return. We’ve got to have some room for this community to grow.”

“You don’t get growth by raising taxes,” a man in the audience said.

Another man seated in the council chambers said more business should be brought in if council wants growth.

“You’ve got to have some land to bring some business to,” Black said.