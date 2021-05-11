Bedford County adopts $115M fiscal year 2022 budget

The starting EMT salary in Bedford County will increase to $38,200. Current EMTs will receive a minimum $40,000 annually if they do not earn more than that already. Starting salary for new paramedics will be $42,000, and existing paramedics will receive a minimum of $44,000 if their present salary is below that number. Because paramedics have different training than EMTs, their pay scale is slightly higher, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said.

Bedford County saw a total revenue increase of about $1.48 million for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a county staff report. A bulk of the revenue increase came from sales tax, real estate taxes and personal property taxes, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County. These tax revenues have trended up from previous years in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiss also said Monday that Bedford County will receive about $15.3 million in money from the American Rescue Plan, with a deadline to spend by December 2024.