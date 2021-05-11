Bedford County adopts $115M fiscal year 2022 budget

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve a budget that includes no new tax increases but boosts pay for fire and rescue personnel and other county positions.
The budget totals just more than $115 million for fiscal year 2022.
Part of the general fund will cover a state-mandated pay increase to Department of Social Services employees; a mandated minimum wage increase to $11 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2022; a 5% cost of living raise for state funded county employees and constitutional officers; and fund 14 new county employee positions and adjust pay of four current positions.
New positions include roles with the sheriff’s office, county attorney’s office, the public works department, social services, parks and recreation, tourism, the Bedford County Nursing Home, the fire and rescue department, the county registrar’s office and county administration.
No tax increases will be levied on Bedford County residents. However, rental boats will now be taxed as personal property, a decision made in a resolution passed by supervisors last year; it means personal property tax must now be paid on such vessels. “Forest harvesting equipment” was removed from the personal property classification in the county ordinance.
Also included in the budget are pay adjustments for paramedics and EMTs with Bedford County Fire & Rescue, bringing salaries up to more competitive rates.
The starting EMT salary in Bedford County will increase to $38,200. Current EMTs will receive a minimum $40,000 annually if they do not earn more than that already. Starting salary for new paramedics will be $42,000, and existing paramedics will receive a minimum of $44,000 if their present salary is below that number. Because paramedics have different training than EMTs, their pay scale is slightly higher, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said.
Bedford County saw a total revenue increase of about $1.48 million for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a county staff report. A bulk of the revenue increase came from sales tax, real estate taxes and personal property taxes, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County. These tax revenues have trended up from previous years in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hiss also said Monday that Bedford County will receive about $15.3 million in money from the American Rescue Plan, with a deadline to spend by December 2024.
These funds might have more flexibility in the types of qualifying expenditures and projects they may be used for than the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money, Hiss said, and there is more time allotted to spend the money. County staff, who only received the information Monday afternoon, will review the stipulations attached to help identify eligible uses for the funds within Bedford County.
Supervisors and county staff will discuss use for the federal relief money in future meetings and work sessions.