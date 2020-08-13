Bedford County begins appropriating part of first round of CARES Act funds

County Administrator Robert Hiss said many expenses incurred for education came from the beginning of the pandemic when schools abruptly had to close down and educators had to find ways to finish the school year remotely. The money would pay for personal protective equipment, enhanced facility cleaning, and more Chromebooks for students in need of them as schools prepare to re-open this month.

Supervisors approved $1.25 million for small business assistance. It will fund a $1 million “Back to Business” grant program through the county’s Economic Development Authority, created to help struggling small businesses get back on their feet.

Chairman John Sharp and District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott were against appropriating that much money for small-business assistance. District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley was open to having some small business aid in place but questioned how the grant money would be policed. Sharp and Scott also asked how these grant funds would be adequately policed to ensure the money was used appropriately.

Sharp said he was concerned some small business owners would abuse grant money on non-business related expenses. He said he thought many small business owners who received PPP money should have enough financial help with those funds alone and questioned why they would need more.