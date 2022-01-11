Bedford County Board of Supervisors select chair, vice chair for new year

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors selected its chair and vice chair for the new year Monday in the board's first meeting of 2022.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp, who served as board chair two years ago, was unanimously voted to be chair once again. District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott served as chair in 2021.

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck was unanimously voted into the position of vice chair. District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker served as vice chair last year.

Following the organizational portion of the meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a resolution supporting landowners along High Point Road in applying for a Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing program.

Property owners bordering High Point Road in Bedford have, for some time, been working to bring the road under Virginia state maintenance as part of the secondary highway system, Bedford County attorney Patrick Skelley said.

Landowners along the road are paying the expenses to bring High Point Road up to secondary road standards themselves, an amount totaling at least $200,000, according to county documents.

To help with the costs, residents plan to apply for a revenue-sharing program offered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, in which VDOT will match the allocation of funds from landowners for the project.

There is no fiscal impact to Bedford County. The resolution was a gesture of county support for the residents working to add this road to the secondary highway system.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.