Bedford County broadband expansion continues, new board chair and vice chair named

BEDFORD —

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck, who served as vice chair last year, was unanimously appointed as board chair for 2023. District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker was unanimously appointed vice chair.

In a work session prior to the board's annual organizational meeting, supervisors received an update from Moneta-based ZiTel, LLC, an internet service provider covering parts of Bedford County. ZiTel has been working with the county in its ongoing broadband expansion efforts into underserved and unserved areas.

Bedford County works with three of its local internet providers — ZiTel, Shentel, and RiverStreet Networks — in the broadband expansion initiatives to target these unserved and underserved areas.

Only ZiTel representatives were present for the work session on Monday.

Fiber installations remain ongoing as coverage is spreading in the target areas, aided by the latest round of Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant money. ZiTel’s chief operating officer Rodney Gray said over the next 90 days, the company aims to have an additional 2,500 connections complete as part of the ongoing construction and expansion. The company is also to begin working within part of the Town of Bedford limits.

ZiTel reps shared some additional goals for 2023 and beyond.

One goal is to develop a free internet package for qualifying customers, Gray said. Such customers would already qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Currently, ZiTel offers a discounted package for ACP-qualified customers, but they want to go further to make sure none of their base, from the most impoverished to the most well-off, is left without an internet connection.

Another goal ZiTel reps shared included launching their own backup service, similar to Apple's iCloud or Google Drive. The software would be an added component, possibly starting off available to business customers and spreading to residential.

These goals still are in development, however, so no further details were given.

ZiTel submits monthly progress reports to the county. These regular reports on coverage and expansion efforts can be found online at: bedfordcountyva.gov.

Maps of ZiTel’s coverage areas and plan prices can be found on the company’s website: zitel.co.

Bedford County launched a website dedicated to broadband coverage, expansion, and status of projects at broadband-bedfordvagis.hub.arcgis.com.