Bedford County broadband initiative moves forward, commissioner of revenue set to retire

Bedford County’s broadband initiative took another significant step forward during this week's board of supervisors meeting, where members of the broadband authority also were present.

The board unanimously approved entering a contract with internet service provider ZiTel, LLC, to further progress in the county’s broadband expansion targeting unserved and underserved areas.

In this next phase with ZiTel, John Putney, coordinator of the Bedford Broadband Authority, said up to 4,114 customers could be connected to high-speed internet. More than 100 businesses were included in that number, he added.

“This is a long time coming. This is a good development,” Putney said.

This next step is partly funded with some of the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant money awarded Bedford County last fall.

The VATI grant for broadband development, totaling a little more than $8.5 million, will be combined with a local match of about $5.5 million from Bedford County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, plus a contribution from ZiTel of a little more than $4.6 million. The total ZiTel project alone is about $18.7 million, according to county documents and Putney.

In the coming weeks, the broadband authority will continue working on contracts with the county’s two other providers in broadband expansion initiatives, Shentel and Riverstreet. Putney said contract discussions are ongoing between the broadband authority and internet service providers.

The ZiTel project is projected to be completed within 18 months, according to the contract.

In other news, Bedford County Circuit Court judges will soon appoint an interim county commissioner of revenue as Julie Creasy, who currently holds the role, prepares to retire from the position effective June 1.

A special election will be held for the Bedford County Commissioner of Revenue position in November, but until then, it is up to county circuit court judges to appoint an interim official to fill the vacancy, according to county documentation and Bedford County attorney Patrick Skelley. In Monday's meeting, the Bedford County board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution setting the special election for this fall, and authorized circuit court to appoint an interim commissioner of revenue.

