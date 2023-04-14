Bedford County's Department of Community Development is hosting its first Mobile Office Day at the Forest Library on April 19.
Community Development staff will be at the library, 15583 Forest Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. to accept new building and zoning permit applications, assist with submitting documents through Bedford County's Citizen Self-Service website and answer any general questions citizens or those in the development industry may have.
To pay for any new building or zoning permit applications, staff will accept credit cards and checks only, no cash.
- Justin Faulconer