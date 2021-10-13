Bedford County considering changes that would help fast-track wireless towers, broadband

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker moved to amend the zoning ordinance text to require approval of a special use permit for constructing a wireless communication facility, rather than by right. District 4 Supervisor John Sharp agreed. Requiring a special use permit would be an easier, more efficient process than rezoning, but would let Bedford County and its residents to keep a hand in the activities.

Sharp added he expected the board most often would approve special use permits for wireless towers, since they would serve to expand broadband infrastructure and help the county deliver on its goal of providing reliable high-speed internet access to underserved and unserved areas of the county.

“It’s in the interest of the citizens within our community to have the tower, but I’d at least like to have an out, just in case,” Sharp said.

The text amendment came after Cellco Partnership, under Verizon Wireless, requested to construct a Class 4 wireless tower on a residential-zoned land parcel owned by the City of Lynchburg within Bedford County borders, in the Boonsboro area. Cellco Partnership would contract with both the City of Lynchburg and Bedford County to develop on the land.