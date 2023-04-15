BEDFORD — For the first time in 20 years, Bedford County’s department of community development is proposing changes to fees for new construction, development and home building within the county.

Jordan Mitchell, the department’s director, gave a presentation on the proposed fee changes to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors during a work session Monday. The division of building fee schedule has not been updated since 2003, Mitchell said.

The residential permit for single-family homes and additions are each proposed to go from 12 cents per square foot to 18 cents and from 5 cents per square foot to 15 cents per square foot for alterations. Residential permits of $25 for electrical and plumbing/heating, air and ventilation are each proposed to double to $50.

For commercial permits, alterations are recommended to increase from 15 cents per square foot to 20 cents.

A $25 reinspection fee also is considered, a potential measure that generated heavy discussion among the board, Mitchell and Will Goodwin, the chief building official. Mitchell said the department currently does not charge anything for reinspecting properties.

Last year the department conducted 3,331 reinspections, according to Jordan’s presentation. The discretionary fee would be assessed following inspection requests in which the party isn’t ready when building staff is on site, cases where there has been no attempt by the property owner to correct an issue from a previous inspection or when a site is inspected more than twice, the report states.

Mitchell said the county already has the $25 reinspection fee on the books but rarely ever charges it.

“That’s discretion we’ve been using for years,” Mitchell told supervisors. “So, we just want to make you aware that we are going to start charging.”

Goodwin said he’s been with the county for more than 16 years and in that time the reinspection fee scarcely has been enacted.

“It’s been used a handful of times in the absolute most egregious situations,” Goodwin said.

Supervisor Bob Davis said a $100 reinspection fee in some cases is more than fair in his view.

“It’s not right the taxpayers should bear this burden,” Davis said of cases when the building staff goes to a site for an inspection and the owner isn’t ready.

Goodwin said building staff regularly educates homeowners, letting them know what is required. The division uses much discretion in assessing penalties, he said.

“Very rarely on a larger house is everything right the first time,” Goodwin said.

Davis said any smart contractor will say “I want to be ready” when county staff shows up for inspections. He suggested a simple practice of $100 fines in cases where homeowners haven’t done anything required during inspections.

“I’m more concerned about not doing anything,” Davis said. “It’s way too much to let it all go. These builders have to go be responsible.”

Supervisor Mickey Johnson said the building staff can still use their discretion in considering penalties.

“I cannot in good faith charge someone if they miss one or two things,” Goodwin said. “This is reserved for the most extreme cases.”

Davis said fines would send a message to the building community.

“The next time you go out I guarantee it will be right,” Davis said.

For cases where a build is started without a permit, the department recommends charging two times the permit fee. The department also recommends a $25 refund processing fee in situations where staff has done work and the permit is withdrawn.

According to the presentation, the proposed fee changes are projected to yield $559,851, which is just more than $211,000 more than the current fee structure. The proposed fee schedule also projects a near 90% recovery of costs incurred, an improvement over the current 56% mark, according to the report.

“It gets us closer than where we are today,” Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, said of recovering costs.

The new fees are targeted for adoption at the board’s second meeting in May, the same time as a planned vote on the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget, to allow ample time for public comment on the measure, Deputy County Administrator Justin Stauder told supervisors. If approved, the new fees would take effect July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.