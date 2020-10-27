Bedford County considering waste disposal and related fee adjustments

BEDFORD — Bedford County's waste disposal fees might be going up, but not before the public has a chance to weigh in.

A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the county administration building, 122 East Main Street, Bedford. The county's board of supervisors on Monday unanimously approved advertising the hearing.

With the county landfill closing by January upon reaching capacity and renovations to the transfer station to be completed by the end of December, county solid waste will be hauled off site for disposal starting Jan. 4.

In light of the impending operational changes, the county’s public works committee met with county staff on Sept. 23 to discuss adjustments to solid waste disposal fees for residential and commercial customers in Bedford County.

Currently, residential households may haul up to 1,000 pounds per month per household to the county landfill at no charge to the county landfill.

