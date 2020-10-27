Bedford County considering waste disposal and related fee adjustments

BEDFORD — Bedford County's waste disposal fees might be going up, but not before the public has a chance to weigh in.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the county administration building, 122 East Main Street, Bedford. The county's board of supervisors on Monday unanimously approved advertising the hearing.
With the county landfill closing by January upon reaching capacity and renovations to the transfer station to be completed by the end of December, county solid waste will be hauled off site for disposal starting Jan. 4.
In light of the impending operational changes, the county’s public works committee met with county staff on Sept. 23 to discuss adjustments to solid waste disposal fees for residential and commercial customers in Bedford County.
Currently, residential households may haul up to 1,000 pounds per month per household to the county landfill at no charge to the county landfill.
Each household may also dispose of eight tires for free at the landfill per year. The public works committee recommended eliminating the eight free tires per year, per household provision. In the last year, Sheldon Cash, director of public works in Bedford County, said about 2,300 tires were illegally discarded at county collection centers — approximately 20% of all tires disposed of at the county site annually. The committee also recommended increasing the tire disposal charge by $1, raising fees to $3 per tire instead of the current $2.
County staff said with landfill operations winding down, there is less need for road building and cover materials such as brick, concrete, soil and stone. The public works committee therefore recommended ending acceptance of clean loads of “brick, block, concrete, soil and stone” at no charge. A $5-per-ton fee was recommended by the committee for acceptance of these materials going forward.
Additionally, the public works committee recommended increasing the “weight-only” public scale ticket fee — often requested by lumber companies to weigh their truckloads — from $1 to $5 per ticket, a rate Cash said is still lower than most other weigh stations.
The hauling fee for commercially hauled solid waste, including yard debris, was recommended to increase from $41 per ton to $52 per ton.
“In order for us to cover those costs, we would need up those fees,” Cash said
The existing $250 rate per single-wide mobile home disposal rate was proposed to remain the same but with the addition of a commercial tipping fee of $52 per ton.
