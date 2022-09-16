Bedford County discusses possible changes to short-term rental property rules

BEDFORD — Some changes may be coming for Bedford County short-term rental properties, a designation which includes Airbnb properties.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed proposed tweaks to the zoning ordinance regulating short-term rental properties.

Houses used for these purposes have grown in popularity and number in the county over recent years, according to Jordan Mitchell, director of community development for Bedford County. They are especially popular around Smith Mountain Lake and in the Forest area. More rural locations are seeing an increase in short-term rental properties, offering a more remote getaway option.

The changes are a response to what county staff felt to be an inadequate ordinance and are designed enable better, more efficient enforcement of short-term rental regulations, particularly regarding the number of occupants on a property.

In the current ordinance, no limit is placed on how many people can be on a short-term rental property during the day. The limit becomes enforceable at nightfall, defined as 11 p.m. The majority of complaints from neighbors living near short-term rentals relate to noise and crowding, according to Mitchell. The ability to enforce the ordinance during the day is meant to make things easier come nightfall.

Another ordinance revision proposed is no longer having septic system inspections, and requiring septic system pump-outs every three years instead of every five years.

Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said the biggest issue he has seen with these properties is septic systems failing. Because of this, he supported reducing the septic system pump-out requirement.

Short-term rental permits would expire after five years, according to another proposed revision.

A public hearing will be held for resident input at a future date before officially adopting any revisions.

Applications for short-term rental permits have boomed since the pandemic began, Mitchell said.

“We do spend a lot of time on short-term rentals,” Mitchell said of the county’s planning department.

The commissioner of the revenue likewise assigns some staff to work on short-term rental permit applications, added Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

“It’s a bigger administrative burden than what it may appear,” Hiss said.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott wondered if one day these regulations become so stringent they could reach the point where they infringe on peoples’ rights to use their property. As an example, he recalled a time where neighbors complained about a fire pit at a short-term rental.

“People need to be able to use their property,” Scott said.

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck acknowledged this, but said at some point a short-term rental property owner might infringe on their neighbors’ freedom to enjoy and use their property by having too much noise or crowding close by. Of all the calls he receives from his district constituents, Tuck said the top one or two reasons he receives such calls during the summer is related to short-term rental complaints. He said the ordinance might not be perfect, but the changes are a start.

Mitchell, echoing Tuck, said he felt the revisions proposed were a “step in the right direction” toward finding balance in both allowing and appropriately regulating short-term rentals.