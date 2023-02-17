Bedford County supervisors have postponed adopting an early voting satellite location for this year's elections, asking county staff to see whether the registrar’s office can be relocated before early voting begins for the June primary, or at least the November general election.

The Bedford County Registrar’s Office has been located in the Bedford Central Library downtown on North Bridge Street since 2016, according to Bedford County’s public information officer.

Early voting is conducted at the registrar’s office, and at the county gym on Turning Point Road, unless another county parks and recreation facility is designated.

Using only the registrar’s office worked well to accommodate early in-person voters until 2020, when Virginia General Assembly legislation changed the early voting process to make it more accessible, and extended the early voting period to 45 days.

According to information from Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter, this had a “significant impact on the volume of voters who now take advantage of the opportunity for in-person early voting.”

With the influx of early voters, the library is no longer adequate to accommodate the traffic at the registrar’s office during that timeframe, she said in an email. To accommodate early voting, the county began using parks and recreation facilities in addition to the registrar's office location.

“The library is a great fit for a Registrar’s office and minimal people stopping by here and there for help with their voting-related inquiries. It is not a good fit to serve as an early voting center for 45 days,” Bedford County spokesperson Shelley Basinger said in an email. “Not only is office space an issue, parking is an issue.”

To solve the complications, the registrar’s office is looking to relocate a county-owned cottage beside the gym.

It is uncertain whether the move can be completed in time for early voting in the June primary elections, county staff said Monday.

The board of supervisors opted to postpone a decision on establishing early voting locations until staff know whether the relocation can happen prior to early voting for June elections.

In the same meeting, the board also voted down a proposed ordinance that would have restricted the number of signs each candidate could display at the registrar’s office.

Last fall, mainly related to the District 7 Bedford County school board race between candidates Chris Daniels and Cherie Whitehurst, county staff said there were multiple citizen complaints made about excessive political campaign signage cramming the registrar’s office. Library personnel and patrons were among those who raised concerns, reportedly saying they could not get in and out without being approached by campaign workers or bombarded with signs.

In response, county staff drafted an ordinance for 2023 that would have allowed only two signs per candidate to be displayed at the registrar’s office. The signs would only be permitted to remain up from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Any signs displayed outside of those hours would be subject to disposal, county documentation said. The ordinance would only have applied to the Bedford County Registrar’s Office location, only for this year.

None of the supervisors were in favor of what they said limited free speech and violated the First Amendment.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said such a move would be a “slippery slope.”

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker was not an advocate for limiting campaign signage but did say the excess last fall was an issue where she was “inundated” with calls from constituents.

“The signage kind of got abused. That’s how all this got prompted,” Parker said. “Do I want to limit people's ability to put up their signs? No, I do not. I think we can cure this problem by moving the registrar’s office over to one of the cottages beside the gym... It was a problem, and if you weren’t in this local area you probably didn’t see it. But it was truly a problem.”

Parker said she would like the registrar’s office to be relocated at least by the November general elections if possible. The new location, she said, should mitigate the signage problems at the library.

District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley agreed.

“If we are planning on moving it from the library, I don’t think we have to limit signs,” she said.

Staff were not sure if the relocation could be done by June. County Administrator Robert Hiss said there were some ADA compliance issues to review, a required 60-day notice for the move, and a need to put in a parking lot.

This particular capital improvement project is scheduled to be discussed in an upcoming budget work session, Hiss said.

“Probably the most costly issue out there is parking. We don’t even really have enough parking for staff to accommodate that office. We’ll have to spend some money to get some level of parking lot built,” Hiss said. “Other than that, moving into that office would be a good change for the registrar operations.”

At the board’s direction, staff will revisit proposed early voting locations based on logistics and a projected timeline of relocating the registrar’s office, and the board will address the matter again in a future meeting.