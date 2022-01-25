 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bedford County Fire and Rescue seeks air pack replacements

BEDFORD — Air packs are basic equipment necessary for fire suppression, allowing firefighters to breathe safely in toxic smoke conditions — and Bedford County Fire and Rescue is in dire need of replacements.

Many of the current ones are unsafe, having reached their end of life, and are no longer compatible and up to manufacturer standards, department staff said Monday.

The department requested the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approve funding for replacement of 155 air packs, 310 cylinders, and 155 face pieces, according to county documents. The cylinders and face pieces are components of the air packs.

Supervisors moved unanimously to allocate just more than $788,000 to pay for the project, which will come from remaining CARES Act money, therefore having no impact on taxpayers.

A change in equipment manufacturer standards for air packs in recent years contributed to the fire and rescue department’s air packs becoming out of date and unsafe, according to county documents.

A portion of the air pack supply was updated in 2020 using available capital improvement project funds from Bedford County, but the budget did not cover the entire supply.

Bedford County had $400,000 budgeted in capital improvement project money to pay part of the costly equipment upgrades, with the Forest and Bedford volunteer fire departments agreeing to pay $6,371 each.

Although Bedford County staff has applied twice in the past for grants that would fund the air pack replacements — once in 2008, and again in 2021 —  the efforts were unsuccessful both times. County staff said they would continue applying for available grants to help fund periodic replacements for this equipment.

Department staff called the situation a “significant safety concern,” as firefighters have been forced to use the outdated equipment in the meantime.

This equipment should be replaced every 10 to 15 years, according to county documents, although the replacement cycle for air packs is subject to change depending on evolving manufacturer standards.

Bedford County Finance Director Ashley Anderson said staff is developing a replacement cycle plan into future budgets so the costs of air pack replacements will be covered, and this issue will be avoided.

