Bedford County landfill closure moving forward

BEDFORD — Closure of the Bedford County landfill, which has reached capacity and cannot continue operations past January, will move forward.

In a regular meeting on Monday evening, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to approve entering a work order with Draper Aden Associates for preliminary engineering services for closure of the Bedford County landfill at 1060 Recycle Road.

On July 13, supervisors directed county staff to prepare for closure of the site, working with Draper Aden Associates. Preliminary engineering services will cost $108,850 and will be funded from Bedford County’s Solid Waste Closure Fund, according to county staff.

The preliminary engineering phase will take a minimum of six months to complete. This phase includes meeting with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, evaluating possible use of on-site soils to cap the landfill, surveying landfill infrastructure and evaluating cap design options for the site.