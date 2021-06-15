Bedford County looking to sell former Montvale, Body Camp schools

BEDFORD — Two former Bedford County schools, Body Camp and the old Montvale elementary facilities, may soon go up for sale.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted earlier this week to authorize county staff to issue a request for proposal for the hiring of a commercial real estate broker to assist county officials in selling the former schools. County Administrator Robert Hiss said the county doesn't sell real estate properties for redevelopment every day and the RFP is beneficial in getting an experienced firm to help the county as it moves forward.
"If we facilitate it on our own, we may not have that network of potential developers out there," Hiss said of doors the RFP process could open for the county.
The former Montvale Elementary School on U.S. 460 about a mile west of the current Montvale school came into county ownership in 1996 following its closure. The county has owned the former Body Camp school since 2015 after it closed its doors.
The RFP process will help focus on the need for possible demolition or sale as-is and also will guide supervisors in a future decision on whether the Montvale Library should be left in its current location on the same property or a new library is built, according to the resolution. Both former school sites have commercial, residential or industrial potential and the county's future need for the properties is limited, the resolution states.
The former Montvale school on the 14-acre parcel was built in phases with the oldest dating back to about 1930 and the newest wing was renovated in the late 1990s to house the Montvale library branch, county documents show. The 10-acre Body Camp property at 1051 Elementary Way has a former school built in 1953 with additions in 1965 and 1992, including a gymnasium.
Supervisor John Sharp said the county needs to know up front the appropriate price for the two properties to avoid getting offers lower than the sites' worth. Hiss said the county wants to avoid the risk of properties selling for rock bottom in value.
"I prefer we avoid that and not sell these [properties] for pennies on the dollar," Sharp said on specifics of proceeding with the request for proposals.
A qualified, licensed firm or individual will provide real estate brokerage, development and transaction management services for the county in marketing the two underused properties, according to a description of the RFP in county documents.
"We can certainly expect to make something off these properties because they're both on some good real estate, if nothing else, and they're good solid brick structures," Supervisor Bob Davis said.
Also during the meeting, supervisors discussed an issue of out-of-county residents using solid waste convenience centers that are only for Bedford County residents. Chairman Tommy Scott said discussions have been held with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office about installing readers of license plates that helps show residency.
"We need to do something rather than just talk about it because I think we're being taken advantage of," Scott said, adding the county bears the costs to dispose waste for residents who don't live in Bedford.
The Forest waste center on U.S. 221 and the Stewartsville center are the two sites having the most issues, according to supervisors' discussion. The board discussed further engaging with the sheriff's office on a reader and stepping up procedures for imposing fines on out-of-county residents dumping at Bedford sites, including possible increases.
"Because that's a tax that I would support," Sharp said.