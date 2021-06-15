Bedford County looking to sell former Montvale, Body Camp schools

BEDFORD — Two former Bedford County schools, Body Camp and the old Montvale elementary facilities, may soon go up for sale.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted earlier this week to authorize county staff to issue a request for proposal for the hiring of a commercial real estate broker to assist county officials in selling the former schools. County Administrator Robert Hiss said the county doesn't sell real estate properties for redevelopment every day and the RFP is beneficial in getting an experienced firm to help the county as it moves forward.

"If we facilitate it on our own, we may not have that network of potential developers out there," Hiss said of doors the RFP process could open for the county.

The former Montvale Elementary School on U.S. 460 about a mile west of the current Montvale school came into county ownership in 1996 following its closure. The county has owned the former Body Camp school since 2015 after it closed its doors.