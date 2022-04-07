Bedford County names new director of fire and rescue

After having a vacancy for Director of Bedford County Fire and Rescue since November, county officials announced Thursday the position has been filled by Janet Blankenship, a 16-year employee of Bedford County Fire and Rescue who has been serving as the department's interim chief.

Thirteen applications were received for the position, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said in a news release.

A licensed paramedic and nurse, Blankenship has served in various capacities within the department over the course of her career, including as the deputy chief of administration and emergency medical service (EMS) operations, EMS coordinator, and recruitment and retention officer over the term of her county career, according to the release.

Blankenship also has experience as an ICU nurse, a position she worked in at Bedford Memorial Hospital for 14 years prior to joining Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

"It is an honor to continue to work with a team of dedicated Fire and Rescue leaders, members both career and volunteer that have an unparalleled commitment in assuring we continue to enhance and measure the quality of services that support the needs of our communities and citizens of Bedford County," Blankenship said in the release.

