BEDFORD — Rate changes are in store for the Bedford County Nursing Home’s private pay residents effective Aug. 1.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved the rate changes unanimously Monday after a public hearing. Rates for a shared room with a shared bathroom are set to go from $249 to $264; from $254 to $269 for a private room with a shared bathroom; and from $259 to $274 for a private room with a private bathroom. The laundry services fee of $50 and medical supplies fee of $115 are set to flatten out to zero dollars.

“We haven’t made a rate adjustment on private pay rates since November 2020,” Paul Poff, the nursing home’s administrator, said. “During the pandemic we did not adjust our rates or anything. We typically see around a $5 a year rate increase. This would be equivalent to catching us up to the Medicaid-reimbursement rate.”

The nursing home on Falling Creek Road in Bedford is the only publicly operated nursing home facility in Virginia. The nursing home usually has a private pay rate adjustment annually averaging $5 per day, Poff said.

Setting the laundry service and medical supply fees to zero will align the nursing home with current Medicaid reimbursement for such services, he said.

The total fiscal impact from the rate hike is an average increase in revenue of $48,600 for room rates and an average reduction in revenue of $17,820 from laundry and medical supplies, resulting in $30,780 in annual revenue, figures based on an average of nine private pay residents, according to county documents.

Also during the meeting, Bedford County Board of Supervisors Chair Edgar Tuck read a proclamation recognizing May 8 to 14 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week. The document presented to Poff during the meeting reaffirms the county’s commitment to supporting the work at the nursing home and expresses gratitude and appreciation to the home’s dedicated caregivers and support staff.

In other news:

The board approved three supplemental appropriation requests from the Bedford County School Board for the current fiscal year operating budget, including $120,000 in emergency connectivity funds to replace staff computers, just more than $63,300 to assist with digital mapping of schools and $400,000 in state sales tax to complete the replacement of staff computers, which according to county documents was postponed last fiscal year.