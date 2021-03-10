Bedford County Nursing Home to explore in-house COVID-19 testing options

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Nursing Home will look toward in-house COVID-19 testing options to help cut costs as it crafts a budget for fiscal year 2022 in anticipation of a slight deficit, Bedford County staff told the board of supervisors in a work session on Monday.
The county nursing home budget for FY22, still in development, is based on a projected census of 80 residents, said Bedford County director of finance Ashely Anderson. COVID-19 restrictions which limited the number of residents the home could serve over the last year, and safety measures that called for frequent testings, have led to a budget shortfall.
Before the pandemic, the nursing home typically had 86 residents at a time. It currently has 62 residents, said Anderson and Paul Poff, administrator of the Bedford County Nursing Home. The facility has 90 beds total, but eight are currently reserved for isolation of COVID-19 patients, and two for end-of-life visitation.
The nursing home occupancy rate is expected to begin increasing again as new residents start getting admitted, Poff said. Part of the admissions process currently includes mandatory two-week quarantines upon resident arrival.
About 95% of current residents and 50% of staff have accepted COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday, Poff said.
The hardest variable to contend with in budgeting for the nursing home was the cost of COVID-19 testing, Anderson said.
“That can be very volatile, and that is not something that we really have a lot of control over,” Anderson said.
Testing frequency in the nursing home is based on Bedford County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, Poff explained, following guidance set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
If the county positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, staff and residents at a long-term care facility are tested weekly for the virus. If someone tests positive, under current guidelines all staff and residents would have to undergo testing every three to seven days for two weeks until all tests were negative. Poff said there are no positive cases among staff or residents at this time.
As of Monday, Poff said weekly testing for staff will occur as the county-wide COVID-19 positivity rate had remained below 10% for three weeks.
The nursing home is looking to in-house testing options, which would be $50 per test as opposed to the present $175.
In-house testing has reportedly become more reliable over the past year as the method was perfected, Poff said, making it a more reliable and legitimate option to explore that would help cut testing costs.
“We’ve been somewhat conservative early on, because of the inaccuracy of the [in-house rapid] tests,” Poff said. “It’s now become a very feasible option and a very safe option for our residents to look into this and start the process.”
As vaccine rollout continues, Poff and Anderson said virus testing guidance may change for long-term care facilities, but in-house testing is what the Bedford County Nursing Home is presently eyeing going forward.