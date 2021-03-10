Bedford County Nursing Home to explore in-house COVID-19 testing options

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That can be very volatile, and that is not something that we really have a lot of control over,” Anderson said.

Testing frequency in the nursing home is based on Bedford County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, Poff explained, following guidance set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

If the county positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, staff and residents at a long-term care facility are tested weekly for the virus. If someone tests positive, under current guidelines all staff and residents would have to undergo testing every three to seven days for two weeks until all tests were negative. Poff said there are no positive cases among staff or residents at this time.

As of Monday, Poff said weekly testing for staff will occur as the county-wide COVID-19 positivity rate had remained below 10% for three weeks.

The nursing home is looking to in-house testing options, which would be $50 per test as opposed to the present $175.

In-house testing has reportedly become more reliable over the past year as the method was perfected, Poff said, making it a more reliable and legitimate option to explore that would help cut testing costs.