Bedford County officials ponder creating tourism zone

BEDFORD — Bedford County's director of economic development this week presented an early idea of what a county tourism zone could look like, the result of several years of brainstorming efforts intended to incentivize the growth of the local tourism industry.

Establishing a tourism zone is part of the board’s strategic plan approved in 2021, Pam Bailey said. Her department has been talking about it for about four years.

“[It’s] gone through the gauntlet a little bit,” she said.

There would be incentive options for both existing and new tourism industry businesses, Bailey said, making sure no one is left out. There would be slightly different eligibility and requirements for existing and new businesses.

Eligible businesses for tourism zone incentives would have to promote and provide a travel experience for visitors, Bailey said.

These types of businesses might include eateries; wineries and breweries; recreation and athletics; sports tourism; cultural and historical sites; performing arts venues; guided tours and excursions; museums; and lodging. Short-term rentals, including the likes of Airbnb, would not be eligible lodging businesses, Bailey said.

Unlike other economic development incentive programs, any new business or proposed improvements to existing facilities would have to come before the board of supervisors and be approved or denied instead of only going through the economic development office, Bailey said.

Part of the proposed program includes a required performance agreement.

According to the preliminary plan, existing tourism-related businesses would have to provide $50,000 or more of taxable capital investments over three years; create at least three full-time-equivalent jobs over the same three years; and could be eligible for a certain amount of tax rebate on newly acquired personal property, machinery, or tools directly related to expansion under the tourism zone incentive.

A new tourism business would have to provide $250,000 or more in capital investments during the base year, and would also have to create at least three full-time equivalent jobs over that same period. New tourism businesses would be eligible for a greater personal property tax rebate, as well, with the exception of tax paid on land.

Qualified tourism industry businesses, existing and new, would be obligated to prove they were performing according to the incentive stipulations in order to receive the benefits.

Other conditions would apply to a tourism business receiving the proposed incentive package, including forfeiture of tourism zone incentives for the year if a qualifying business fails to pay its taxes in full by the due date, and if the business files for bankruptcy during the three-year incentive period, which would disqualify it from receiving tourism zone incentives for the remainder of the incentive period.

Furthermore, if the tourism business failed to meet the minimum employment and capital investment criteria, stopped being a qualified tourism business, or removed itself from operating within the county during the three- to five-year incentive period, the business would have to repay in total the amount of tourism zone benefits received.

To pilot this program, Bailey proposed designating two spots around Smith Mountain Lake as the first tourism zones. The department wanted to stick closer to commercially zoned land, at least for starters.

The board had mixed opinions on the proposed tourism zone, at least in its current form.

District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson said while he appreciated the intent, he felt like the plan was targeting the wrong area. Smith Mountain Lake is the incentive, he said, and he did not see the need to incentivize it with this package. Johnson said he would rather see a tourism zone in areas that are not popular business and tourism magnets.

“I have trouble taking our jewel and discounting it,” Johnson said.

District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley agreed Smith Mountain Lake is a jewel in the county and is by nature attractive to businesses and visitors, but during the off-season, there is often less business there. Making a tourism zone around this area, she said, might help business owners feel they could make it through the slower months.

"In my mind, it’s just a way to overcome some of that, that’s gone to Franklin [County], and get it back over to our county," Bansley said.

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said part of why Smith Mountain Lake was suggested as the pilot tourism zone location is because he gets inquiries about developments that would be eligible under the tourism zone.

"I've had a few developers specifically request a tourism zone be established in order to help incent certain types of tourism-related businesses and developments in the Smith Mountain Lake area," he said.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp likewise said he appreciated what the economic development office was trying to create and saw its merit. However, he said he felt like it almost did a disservice to smaller local businesses that started up without any incentives and thought the benefits of a tourism zone would attract bigger businesses and competition.

If there were anything he would like to incentivize, Sharp said, it would be hotels. Although Bedford County draws many day visitors, a lot of them end up lodging and dining in either the city of Lynchburg, or Franklin or Roanoke counties because of limited lodging options — and subsequently, other localities get more revenue from these visitors.

“I applaud your effort and what you’re trying to do. I’m just not 100% sure I’m in support,” Sharp said.

District 2 supervisor and board chair Edgar Tuck, whose district is closer to Smith Mountain Lake, was more keen to give the proposed tourism zone a chance.

Years ago, Tuck said the county spent an excess of $11 million on infrastructure around downtown Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake with the idea that more businesses would be attracted to the area. That did not manifest on the scale the county had hoped for, and as a result, he said Bedford County is not getting a good return on investment.

Tuck added this might be a way to shift some of the “aggressive” growth in Forest to the other side of the county “where we can actually handle it.”

“I'm intrigued with it. I’m certainly not a ‘no,’” Tuck said. “It may need to be tightened up to focus on exactly what we’d like to see there.”

Bailey said she will continue fine-tuning the tourism zone details, and conversations with the board and staff are expected to continue.