Bedford County planning commission seeks resident feedback on possible comprehensive plan updates

The Bedford County Planning Commission will host a series of open house comprehensive plan meetings through October and November to seek input from county residents on several items to possibly be updated in the county’s comprehensive plan.
An online survey also will become available Tuesday on the Bedford County website, said Jordan Mitchell, director of Bedford County Community Development.
Every five years, the county planning commission is required to review the comprehensive plan, Mitchell said, and has the option to update the plan if desired or deemed necessary. Community meetings and surveys are a routine part of the process. Residents can have a say in shaping the future of their community.
Through open-ended discussion with Bedford County residents, commissioners hope to receive feedback regarding traffic; higher-density housing; preservation of agriculture and scenic viewsheds; tourism; and utility-scale solar farms, which Bedford County’s ordinance currently prohibits.
Residents are encouraged to share any thoughts on these five topics in particular.
“We are really just wanting to talk to citizens to see if some of the things that were valued five years ago are still valued as highly, or have they changed. If so, what has changed and how can we plan better to accommodate that change?” Mitchell said.
Each of the four meetings will occur from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at a different location throughout Bedford County:
- Oct. 5: Moneta Library, 13641 Moneta Rd., Moneta
- Nov. 4: Montvale Library, 11575 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Montvale
- Nov. 9: Big Island Elementary School, 1114 Schooldays Rd., Big Island
- Nov. 30: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest